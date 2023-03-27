Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON -- Kim Stephens walked onto the Cam Henderson Center court Monday and was met with loud applause from about 100 Marshall University women's basketball fans who wanted to make her feel at home.

That was a major factor in Stephens becoming the eighth coach in the program's history. The former Glenville State University coach said the state of West Virginia and Marshall in particular are home.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.