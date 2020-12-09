Marshall has only played three games on the season, but that is enough to call the Thundering Herd’s performances a trend.
For the third straight game, the Herd got a big run in the second half, led by stingy defense and an efficient offense, to get an 84-72 win at College of Charleston Wednesday night in Charleston, South Carolina.
“We finished the game off really well,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said. “This is kind of another weird game where I don’t really remember them scoring late unless it was free throws. That’s two games in a row where I feel we’ve done a really good job of that, honestly.”
West’s assessment was accurate as Marshall allowed just one field goal over the final 13:18 to earn a come-from-behind win.
Marshall (3-0) went on a 27-5 run, capped by a West 3-pointer, to turn a deficit into an 80-65 lead before College of Charleston got its lone field goal of that 13-plus-minute stretch -- a 3-pointer by Brevin Galloway at the 5:26 mark. It would be the last field goal of the game for the Cougars.
“They’re just tough kids that play hard and want to win,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
College of Charleston (1-3) took a 57-53 lead at the 13:18 mark, courtesy of a basket by Zeb Jasper, but West and Andrew Taylor had consecutive three-point plays off jumpers with contact that turned momentum and led the big run.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that came back from last year’s team and played in a lot of those tough games -- even ones we didn’t finish, like Charleston last year,” West said. “I feel like we’ve learned a lot from that. Defensively, we’ve just buckled down.”
West joined Jannson Williams with 19 points for Marshall’s top scoring honors. Each hit four 3-pointers to lead the Herd to a 57% shooting performance from the outside.
Williams was crucial for the Herd in the first half, scoring 13 of his 19 points before halftime to lead Marshall to an early double-digit advantage.
It started quickly for Williams, who knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game to set the tone. Marshall hit a season-best 12 3-pointers.
“It’s really cool that Dan draws up the first play and it’s for me and I come out and knock it down,” Williams said. “That gives me energy, that gives me confidence and it gives our offense confidence.”
In the first half, Williams knocked down a 3-pointer and followed with a block on the defensive end that led to a 3-pointer from Marko Sarenac that produced a 40-26 lead with 4:53 left before halftime.
However, Marshall got sloppy with the basketball over the last five minutes of the half, which led to several transition opportunities for College of Charleston.
The Cougars responded, using a 17-1 run to take a lead before Williams scored late to knot the game at 43 as the teams went to the locker room.
West said the difference in the ends of each half was in the way Marshall took care of the basketball. The Herd had 10 turnovers in the first half, which led to 14 points for the Cougars, but Marshall had just two turnovers after halftime, which forced College of Charleston to perform its offense within its half-court set -- something in which the Cougars did not see success.
“When they made their run in the first half, that was a lot of layups and transition buckets off of turnovers,” West said. “That’s what hurt. Late in the game, we did a much better job of not turning it over. That way, they didn’t get in transition off turnovers to get easy buckets. Everything they had to get was in the half-court. Again, that’s a testament to our defense.”
In Marshall's previous game, Taevion Kinsey’s scoring prowess took center stage as he netted a career-high 31 points against Wright State.
On this evening, however, Kinsey showed his abilities as a facilitator, finishing with 13 points and a game-best nine assists to lead the Herd in another way.
Darius George also continued his consistency off the bench, notching double-figures for the third straight game with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for College of Charleston, but he was just 9 of 22 from the floor.
Jasper, who fueled the late first-half run for the Cougars, finished with 16 points.