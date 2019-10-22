HUNTINGTON — Marshall sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey knew that he had to do something to get the 2019-20 season off to a flying start for Thundering Herd fans.
And what he did? Well, it certainly was madness.
Kinsey jumped over five individuals — including 7-foot freshman center Goran Miladinovic and 6-10 teammate Ante Sustic — en route to a win over Mikel Beyers in the final round of the dunk contest, which highlighted Tuesday’s Thundering Herd Madness event for fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“It was going to be tough, but I’ve always got a couple tricks up my sleeve that no one has seen before,” Kinsey said. “Really, I just wing it, though.”
Perhaps ‘wing’ is the proper term for Kinsey’s efforts, considering his bounce drew attention for the first time at this event last year.
While Kinsey enjoyed the dunk contest win, his bigger focus in the 2019-20 season is proving that Marshall’s men’s basketball team has as much talent as flash.
The mixture of the two is what he loves to show off for fans.
Kinsey said the fans are what make the game special for him, and the reception he gets each time he’s in front of them carries him through each day.
The sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, also had his biggest fans in attendance, which added to the evening.
“It’s really heart-warming,” Kinsey said. “It makes it real fun and it brings the community together. It’s a blessing to be out here. I just saw my Mom walking in here, so I’m pretty happy. She’s waving at me now.”
Kinsey’s smile built as he waved back, signifying what the night was all about.
For Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, the event is about those connections — whether fans or family — for he and women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper.
“Fans make a team,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve tried to emphasize with them that for us to be successful, they have to be a part of it. We try to accommodate as much as we can by giving them the type of team that they can cheer for — and I know Tony is the same way with the women — the type of kids that they can bring their kids and have good role moels.”
Part of the fun for D’Antoni and Kemper is the interactivity of the men’s and women’s team.
On Tuesday night, the groups took part in a 3-point competition that featured four shooters from each team.
Freshman Marshall women’s basketball guard Savannah Wheeler made a successful intro in front of the fans, draining 22 3-pointers in 90 seconds — the most of any shooter — to help lead the women’s team to a 65-63 win over the men’s team.
Kemper said the bond between the two teams and the two head coaches is one that is special.
“It’s fun getting in front of fans for the first time and we always put on a great event,” Kemper said. “It’s fun to compete against and with the guys on the same floor. The two programs mesh well and we each support both sides. To have an event like this together, it is certainly exciting to get basketball started off this way.”
In one of the co-ed competitions on the evening, Jeremy Dillon joined Christiana McLean and Alexis Johnson to win the quick shot competition over Marko Sarenac, Bri Toney and Princess Clemons.
Both teams now re-focus on getting set for their season-openers in early November.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team is taking part in closed scrimmages prior to its Nov. 5 season-opener vs. Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m.
Marshall’s men’s basketball has a pair of exhibitions next week — Tuesday vs. Glenville State and Nov. 2 against Rio Grande — before its Nov. 7 season-opener against Robert Morris, which will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.