RICHMOND, Ky. -- As Marshall point guard Andrew Taylor took the floor on Saturday night, he did so in an arena just 45 minutes from his home in Corbin, Kentucky.
Then, as Taylor looked across from him, he saw several players on Eastern Kentucky's team whom he had seen plenty of before, that being EKU's Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno.
Robb and Moreno actually brought an end to Taylor's career at Corbin High School when their Scott County Cardinals defeated Taylor and Corbin in the state tournament quarterfinals at Rupp Arena.
"I was hoping I wouldn't have to see those dudes again," Taylor said. "It just felt like Kentucky All-Stars. That's what I told them. I was like, 'This is crazy.' It just felt amazing to be back over here and be able to compete with those dudes."
With familiar surroundings, Taylor played right at home on Saturday night, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds to key Marshall's 80-60 win over Eastern Kentucky.
As Taylor pointed out, the large contingent of friends and family was not the only thing that made him feel comfortable.
Eastern Kentucky's method of attack and pressure played right into the hands of Taylor and the Thundering Herd on Saturday.
The Colonels wanted to force the tempo, and Taylor was more than happy to oblige
"It felt like back in high school when you were just playing because that's what their defense forces you to do," Taylor said. "They are pressing up on you and you've got to be able to go sometimes and do your first instinct instead of just thinking."
Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni wants his team to play fast, and the Herd executed well in doing so on Saturday.
As Taylor broke past the pressure of the Colonels, he stayed at full speed, which resulted in several odd-man breaks.
And if there's one team that knows what to do on odd-man breaks, it is the Herd.
"I think what you don't realize about Andy is that he might be the fastest guy on the floor, especially dribbling," D'Antoni said. "He can dribble and out-run people who are running. He's pretty powerful with it and he's got control at the end of it."
Marshall finished with 12 dunks on Saturday night, with much of the credit going to Taylor's ability to read the pressure and react accordingly.
The speed of the game kept Taylor active throughout, and Taylor showed one of the more underrated aspects of his game -- his ability to rebound.
Of Taylor's 10 rebounds, five came on the offensive end, which gave the Herd additional opportunities.
His five rebounds on the defensive end also allowed him to get the ball out quickly and keep the Herd moving end to end quickly.
It is the type of play from Taylor that D'Antoni has seen in spurts, but he's hoping that a complete effort such as Saturday's is contagious and helps propel the Herd forward into the final non-conference stretch before league play starts at the end of the month.