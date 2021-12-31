HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Andrew Taylor didn’t really mince words when speaking about the Thundering Herd’s troubles following the team’s 79-56 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA opener on Thursday in Ruston, Louisiana.
“Number one, it’s just making shots for us right now,” Taylor said. “I’m in a slump myself. You know, a few other guys are in a slump, too. It doesn’t matter if you execute it perfectly, if you miss a shot, the play doesn’t work.”
Coming into the 2021-22 season, Taylor knew much of the offensive load was going to fall to him and fellow guard Taevion Kinsey.
Over the last few games, though, both have struggled to find their range, and it has been evident in the Herd’s four-game skid in which all four losses have come by double digits.
During that stretch, Taylor is shooting 33% from the floor (18 of 54) and Kinsey is hitting just 25% (17 of 68) of his shots.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni isn’t necessarily upset with the shot selection from either, but Taylor and Kinsey simply aren’t finishing — something they have done consistently during their time together with the Herd.
D’Antoni has seen struggles within the game plenty at every level — from his time at Socastee High School in South Carolina to coaching at the highest level as an assistant in the NBA and now in college with the Herd.
He knows there is only one way for Marshall’s marquee scorers to get through it, and it isn’t in anything he can say.
“We’ve put it out there and told them,” D’Antoni said. “Now it’s up to them. You can’t keep picking at a scab; you’re going to start bleeding.”
With the Herd now at 7-7 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA play, it’s back to Huntington with more than a full week off before the team takes the floor again for its C-USA home opener against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 8.
D’Antoni said the Herd will get the rest of the weekend off to get right mentally, but that also allows players time to evaluate themselves while working on the mental and physical processes of their shot.
“Each individual just has to take ownership for what’s happened out here and just come in and watch film, clean it up and see where you can improve,” Taylor said.
Taylor said this stretch is especially tough because it isn’t something they’ve really gone through before.
It is doubly tough because he and Kinsey are going through it at the same time, which adds pressure to the situation for them and the entire team.
“A lot of us have really shot good throughout our careers, probably,” Taylor said. “I think it’s a big test on a much higher level and we’re just going to have to bounce back and be stronger.”
Despite the recent struggles, D’Antoni expressed confidence in his two leaders to snap out of the funk and propel this team moving forward.
“Our two guards — Andy and Taevion, who I’m going with because I believe in them and I trust them — we somehow have to fight through to where they start having the games they are capable of doing,” D’Antoni said.