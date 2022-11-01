Marshall guard Andrew Taylor (0) looks to finish while being fouled as the Thundering Herd takes on the University of Charleston Oct. 28 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Taylor finished with 29 points in the 92-66 win.
HUNTINGTON -- Marshall guard Andrew Taylor made things look easy in the Thundering Herd's exhibition opener against the University of Charleston.
Taylor finished with 29 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals, filling the stat book while leading the Herd to an impressive offensive showing.
As head coach Dan D'Antoni explained, Taylor's effort wasn't by accident.
The addition of Kamdyn Curfman has Taylor playing in a more natural spot, which has shown itself in the team's practice sessions over the last month.
"He's back where he belongs," D'Antoni said. "You can tell. There's just an ease about him right now."
It's something D'Antoni has seen build over several weeks.
One week prior to the Herd's exhibition win over UC, Taylor had 36 points in an intrasquad scrimmage in which he finished in an array of ways.
Taylor's ability to finish around the rim at several angles was on full display in both that scrimmage and against the Golden Eagles. His next crack at a game situation comes on Wednesday night as the Herd hosts University of Pikeville at 7 p.m. in the exhibition finale at Cam Henderson Center.
For Taylor, the recent surge is the culmination in an offseason in which he assessed last year both from a team and individual standpoint and studied what needed to get better.
It wasn't easy, but it was about being honest in regard to the standards set for the program and what it took to achieve them.
"Last season was a tough season to get through," Taylor said candidly. "I feel like this summer, every week, I got closer and closer back to myself and getting back to what we do."
Over the last two weeks, things have seemed to flow well for Taylor, but he credited those around him for his ascent back to the creative scorer that D'Antoni lauded upon arrival.
"I feel like the last two weeks, everyone's coming together," Taylor said. "My teammates have definitely helped me, pushed me and got under my skin in practice to make me better."
On Friday, Taylor scored 17 points in the first 13 minutes of action as Marshall pushed the pace and eventually wore down the Golden Eagles.
Marshall also had 21 assists with only six turnovers and did not commit its first turnover until the second half, showing a chemistry and feel for the game that produced a faster tempo than last season.
"You don't have to think about it as much," Taylor said. "You don't have to worry about 'Are dudes going to be in the right spot?' or 'Is he going to hit me ahead?' We're all just running, flowing, playing. I think that really helps everyone across the board."
As Marshall finishes the exhibition season on Wednesday and looks to Monday's season opener at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, Taylor said he only has one thought in mind.
"I'm not going to take my foot off the gas this time," Taylor said.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.