HUNTINGTON — Sometimes basketball can bring wins and losses full circle in a hurry.
For the second straight game, Marshall’s men’s basketball team faced a high-pressure situation late with the game on the line.
This time around, the Thundering Herd made the plays necessary to celebrate a win.
Andrew Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 10 seconds left, and Marko Sarenac got a block on a subsequent Duquesne drive to the basket as Marshall earned a 72-71 win over the Dukes in front of 4,367 fans Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center.
“Andy came off the double-screen and hit a nice little jump shot,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “That’s what Andy does. He’s like ninth-best in the country as a percentage shooter off the dribble. I went with ol’ stat guys and put the right guy that’s had the biggest percentage, and he came through. I’m proud of him.”
There was a bit of poetry involving both the way Marshall won and the player who knocked down the winning shot.
That Taylor hit the shot was poetic after he missed a potential game-winner on Wednesday at Akron and also had a foul while going after the rebound of that miss which led to the game’s final points for the Zips.
“I fouled at Akron on that last play and I was just torn up over that,” Taylor said. “I felt like I beat myself up pretty bad. I feel like it was just a blessing from God for me to come out and hit that shot at the end and turn it around.”
Taylor’s shot ended a stretch in which the Herd did not have a field goal in nearly 5:20 of playing time — the last being Taylor’s baseline jumper that gave Marshall a 68-62 lead.
From there, Duquesne chipped away before taking a two-point lead on a basket by Kevin Easley with just under two minutes left.
Taylor’s 3-pointer came on a night in which the Herd missed its first 16 3-point attempts following a switch in the starting lineup that inserted David Early and Obinna Anochili-Killen in place of Mikel Beyers and Goran Miladinovic — neither of whom saw action on Saturday.
“I’m going to attribute that to the lineup change,” D’Antoni said. “We don’t have a rhythm in our offense early. It got better as the game went along. I think second half, we were 6 of [13].”
Marshall’s first 3-pointer came from Killen, who knocked one down from the top of the key with 13:34 left and Duquesne leading 46-35.
Killen’s shot jump-started a 13-0 run in which the Herd made three 3-pointers, including one by Sarenac that gave Marshall its first lead at 48-46.
“You’ve got to get team-hot,” D’Antoni said. “What I mean by that is one goes down, then the next one, you’ll start seeing them and they get team-hot.”
Marshall was anything but hot early in this game, having just five field goals in the first 14:10 of game action as Duquesne jumped out to a 28-11 lead.
However, Taevion Kinsey started to take control late in the first half, getting to the rim successfully to ignite a 15-5 run that enabled the Herd to cut the Duquesne lead to 33-26 at the break.
Duquesne (3-6) was led by Primo Spears, who had 23 points. Tre Williams added 14 while Tyson Acuff and Easley had 11 and 10, respectively.
Kinsey finished with 21 points while Taylor and Killen added 13 points and seven rebounds each.
Marshall’s Darius George went down hard late in the game and did not return. D’Antoni said George’s status was not immediately known following the game.