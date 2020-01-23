HUNTINGTON — With 1:17 left in the first half Wednesday night, Taevion Kinsey’s driving layup put the Cam Henderson Center at a level that hadn’t been seen yet this season.
Marshall led Western Kentucky 37-18, and the Thundering Herd was in the midst of arguably its best half of basketball of the season.
Just an hour later, Marshall’s players and coaches walked off the floor dejected, staring up at a 64-60 loss to the Hilltoppers and wondering what had happened to cause such a collapse.
“I don’t know what it is,” Marshall junior guard Jarrod West said. “I think we just make too many mistakes.”
Marshall (9-11 overall, 3-4 Conference USA) made a lot of mistakes — 21 turnovers that led to 18 Western Kentucky points, with 14 of those coming in the second half. And many of those mistakes were from those trusted to handle the basketball. Kinsey finished with six turnovers, Andrew Taylor had four and West contributed three, which accounted for 13 of the team’s 21 miscues.
As those mistakes piled up, the Herd — which appeared to play free and loose in the first half — tightened up on the offensive end and lost its aggressiveness. That led to apprehension and more poor decision making, even when not turning the ball over.
Marshall made just nine second-half field goals, compared to 12 turnovers. That in itself spelled the recipe for Western Kentucky’s comeback.
To make matters worse, Marshall turns right around and travels to Western Kentucky for the second game of the home-and-home set at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, meaning the Herd must stare the demons of Wednesday night in the face.
For a relatively young team, that is going to take plenty of growing up quickly, a fact that was not lost on West as he spoke fresh after the loss.
“It’s going to be hard, man,” West said. “But it’s kind of a good thing, playing the same team again. We got another game this week.”
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said Wednesday’s loss has no bearing on Saturday’s contest at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“One game,” D’Antoni said. “It doesn’t mean anything for the next game. The next game, we’re going to come out and play what we do.”
West tried to show his leadership through the adversity, looking at the positives.
“We shouldn’t be too discouraged,” West said. “I mean, the way that we played in the first half, and they didn’t change anything in the second half, you know? It’s all us.”
Saturday’s contest becomes even more vital for the Herd with Conference USA’s Bonus Play format looming in three weeks. The Herd is 10th in the league, which puts it in the second pod. Another loss on Saturday would put Marshall at 3-5 and in dangerous territory of falling into the bottom pod of the league.
D’Antoni spoke about how close this team is to the top of the league despite its record. The Herd’s results have shown as much with two losses coming to C-USA co-leaders Western Kentucky and North Texas by four and three points respectively, and a two-point loss to Charlotte, which is tied for third.
“We’ve just got to keep plugging ahead,” D’Antoni said. “I do think — just seeing most of the teams, at least the front-runners — that we are as good or better than anybody that’s in this league.
“We certainly have a chance down to the last game because our best game, I think so far, we’ll be better than anybody else’s best game. We’ve just got to keep getting it there.”