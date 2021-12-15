ATHENS, Ohio -- By the time Marshall stopped being its own worst enemy on Wednesday night, Ohio's Mark Sears was more than ready to fill that role.
Sears scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 1:28 left that provided the dagger in Ohio's 75-65 win over the Thundering Herd at the Convocation Center.
Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni offered praise to the Bobcats after a battle in which they forced the Herd into 22 turnovers, 13 of which came from guards Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey.
"A lot of it was that they were physical," D'Antoni said. "You've got to give them credit, too. They played their butt off. We've got to be better. When they get physical, we've got to be physical with it."
Through all the mistakes, Marshall cut the Ohio lead to 68-63 with 1:57 left on a 3-pointer by Taylor off an offensive rebound.
On the ensuing possession, however, Sears dribbled the clock down before knocking down a 3-pointer of his own that ended the Herd comeback.
"It was a tough shot," D'Antoni said. "That's what happens. You've got a good player at home. A lot of winning and losing is a little bit of luck, too. It was a tough one tonight and we didn't have it."
Marshall trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half after Sears scored six straight to thwart the Herd's momentum. However, Taylor and Kinsey combined for all seven points during a 7-0 run that got the deficit back to 10.
Each time Marshall had chances to cut it to under single-digits midway through the second half, however, the Herd would turn the ball over or get out of sorts offensively, which led to a poor shot that went the other way.
The poor offense started off the tip with Marshall turning the ball over on its first three possessions, which led the Bobcats out to a quick advantage.
Taylor and Kinsey combined to hit just one of 15 shots from the floor while turning the ball over nine times as Ohio took a 39-28 halftime lead.
While D'Antoni was displeased with the offensive performance, he did say he was proud of his team for battling through its struggles and continuing to work on the defensive end.
D'Antoni said that continued defensive effort, which led to 17 Ohio turnovers, kept his team in the game.
"Defensively, we're good, and that's what keeps us in games," D'Antoni said. "Before, with earlier teams, we'd have gotten pushed out [of the arena]."
Obinna Anochili-Killen led the Herd with 18 points and nine rebounds. At one point, Killen had hit seven of nine shots while the rest of the team had hit seven of 32.
Kinsey got going late to finish with 15 points while David Early added 14 points. Taylor finished with 11.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd hosts Northern Iowa at Cam Henderson Center. It is the Herd's final home game of the calendar year.