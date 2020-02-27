BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Marshall’s basketball team is likely happy that it won’t be making any trips back to Birmingham in the immediate future.
Just as UAB pulled away in the first meeting of the season between the teams, the Blazers used a large second-half surge and withstood a late rally by the Thundering Herd to earn an 88-80 win over Marshall Thursday night at Bartow Arena.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 14-15 overall and 8-8 in Conference USA while dropping below the Blazers in Conference USA’s standings.
It was the Herd’s first loss in Conference USA’s Bonus Play format. The Herd had won their first five meetings in the format — four last season and one last week over Old Dominion.
Marshall trimmed the deficit to as few as four points early in the second half but went 5:38 without a field goal as UAB built its lead to as big as 18 points by continuing to pound the inside and get on the glass.
After struggling defensively throughout much of the night, Marshall amped up the pressure late and was able to rally within six following a 3-pointer from Taevion Kinsey with one minute left, but the rally fell short.
Kinsey finished with 22 points and seven assists to lead Marshall while Iran Bennett added 17 points and six rebounds before fouling out.
UAB (17-12, 8-8 C-USA) is one of Conference USA’s worst-scoring teams, ranking 13th out of 14 teams, but the Blazers started hot and stayed hot against the Herd on Thursday evening.
The Blazers shot 48 percent, but also continued to dominate in rebounding, which afforded them additional opportunities at the rim. UAB outrebounded the Herd 49-33.
Fundamentals escaped the Herd during the second half. In addition to the rebounding issues, Marshall hit just 10 of 18 free throws, which included a second-half stretch in which the Herd missed five straight while trying to get back into the game.
Marshall won four of five games coming into the contest on the strength of production from the four position with Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers, but neither got on track on Thursday.
Williams was saddled with foul trouble throughout the contest, which hurt the Herd in scoring and rebounding, while Beyers suffered through his second-straight tough performance from the field, hitting just 3 of 11 shots.
Marshall also was without the services of Darius George, who missed the game due to illness, further hindering the Herd’s rotation with Williams in foul trouble.
While Williams and Beyers couldn’t get on track, everyone else seemed to do so with the game taking on a much different tone from the first meeting between the teams — a 61-50 UAB win.
UAB matched its entire field goal output from the first meeting between the schools (20) in the first half on Thursday, shooting 50 percent from the floor to take a 48-42 lead into the locker room.
The key for UAB was an efficient offense that moved the ball well and limited turnovers with just three in the opening 20 minutes.
Tyree Scott-Grayson got the offense in a groove, hitting 6 of 7 shots before halftime for 14 of his 19 points.
Marshall also was able to get into a groove with its inside-out game. Bennett scored 11 first-half points and the Herd hit 7 of 15 3-point attempts — a sharp contrast to the January contest when Marshall hit just 4 of 26 shots from the outside.
The Herd finished with 12 3-pointers in the loss.
Jarrod West finished with 14 points for the Herd while Andrew Taylor added 11.
UAB got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Will Butler while Jalen Benjamin (14), Tavin Lovan (12) and A.J. Nicholson (10) also were in double-figures.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at the Cam Henderson Center.