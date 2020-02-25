HUNTINGTON — It didn’t take Marshall point guard Jarrod West long to collect his thoughts when asked about facing UAB as Conference USA’s Bonus Play continues.
For West, those thoughts weren’t exactly pleasant when rehashing the Thundering Herd’s 61-50 loss at Bartow Arena in January.
West and his teammates get the chance to better their Birmingham memories when the team takes on UAB at 8 p.m. Thursday back at Bartow Arena.
“I still think about that game, honestly,” West said. “We had our opportunities. We were up and the end of the first half by six or seven points and we had a chance to push the lead up, but we didn’t execute how we are supposed to on either end.
“The good thing is, we know what hurt us and we know we hurt ourselves. We know it wasn’t anything they did specifically. It was just our own mistakes.”
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni cringed when talking about watching the film from that game. D’Antoni didn’t mince words in saying it was one of the Thundering Herd’s worst offensive performances during his tenure as head coach.
One thing that D’Antoni noted was that Marshall was hesitant on the offensive end, turning down open looks, which led to forced possessions that ended with contested shots and turnovers.
“It goes back to the old saying with our offense that the ball finds energy,” D’Antoni said. “The ball had nowhere to go there because we had no energy.”
The lack of energy kept the Herd out of rhythm while allowing UAB’s lengthy defense to recover in time to contest shots, which led to a 4-of-26 performance from 3-point range.
West said that much of that shooting difficulty in the Jan. 11 loss was due to the Herd’s hesitation and lack of confidence within its own scheme, which was still finding itself.
“The last time we played them, we passed up a lot of shots and that slowed us down and hurt us offensively,” West said. “I feel like it’s different now because we’ve really worked on that offensive side.”
At that time, Marshall’s identity was working through Iran Bennett in the post in an effort to utilize a size advantage down low. Since that time, the Herd offense has blended some of its old scheme — a smaller, athletic lineup at positions 1 through 4 — while maintaining its post presence with Bennett and Goran Miladinovic to bring a balanced offense to the forefront.
That growth has led to wins in four of five games and an efficient offensive product on the floor for the Herd.
Marshall’s growth has been keyed by the emergence of Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers, who have shaken off shooting struggles early to give the Herd an outside presence that has forced teams to respect the team’s shooting ability.
Williams is coming off consecutive 14-point performances and, in the win over Old Dominion on Saturday, he added a career-high 13 rebounds to go with it.
With teams respecting the team’s shooting ability, that forces the opposition to not collapse and help off defensively, which opens up driving lanes. Because of Marshall’s inability to shoot well early in the last contest, those driving lanes were not there against a solid defensive team in UAB. The result was Marshall not shooting its first free throws until Taevion Kinsey went to the line with 7:28 left in the contest.
Finding a rhythm early is key for the Herd to get going in all aspects of its offense, much like what it did on Saturday against Old Dominion.
West said the recent momentum gives the Herd confidence as it looks to atone for its earlier-season mistakes against the Blazers.
“You definitely have to move the ball against them offensively because they are very good defensively,” West said. “That’s what they do well. If we just move the ball, run our stuff and continue to trust each other and take open shots with confidence, I feel we’ve got a good chance down there.”