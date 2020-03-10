Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has seen plenty of professional basketball players during his six decades around the game.
D’Antoni knows very well what the look of an NBA player is, and he thinks that UTEP’s Bryson Williams embodies all that it takes.
As the Thundering Herd looks to slow down UTEP in the opening round of the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament at 10 p.m. Wednesday, slowing down Williams is the integral piece of that puzzle.
D’Antoni knows that is much easier said than done, however, given Williams’ skill set.
“He’s a three-level player in that he can score from the 3-point line, he can put it on the floor and he’s got a post-up game,” D’Antoni said. “He’s at the rim, he’s got mid-range and he’s at the 3-point line. He’s just a really good player.”
When asked what it would take to stop Williams on Wednesday, D’Antoni chuckled.
“I don’t think you can use the word ‘stop’ on a guy that could potentially be an NBA player,” D’Antoni said. “That might not be a good word. What you try to do is just try to make it difficult.”
In the first meeting between the teams, Marshall (17-16, 10-8 C-USA) was able to limit UTEP to just 35 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range.
Williams was one player for UTEP (17-15, 7-11) who was able to get on track, using his versatility to make life difficult for the Herd. Williams finished with 23 points and six rebounds while being able to excel in each aspect of his game.
D’Antoni said the first meeting between the teams offered plenty of insight on the matchup, and the Herd will send multiple defensive looks at Williams in a game of cat and mouse in the battle at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
“We know who he is,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t leave him or help off of him, as far as we do with other people, and when he posts up, we’ll have a big or someone dropping down to help Jannson [Williams] or Mike [Beyers] and [Darius] George. They’ve got to get in there and challenge.”
The key for Marshall’s success over the last month has been the emergence of the four position with Williams and Beyers each starting to find his range from the outside, which makes Marshall’s offense that much more dangerous.
While Williams and Beyers have been pivotal to aid the Herd’s guard trio of Jarrod West, Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor, George is a player who has also come on over the past two games, which has also taken Marshall’s game to another direction.
George injured his back in a hard fall against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 1 and was slowed for several games, but regained the athleticism and movement that made him a key cog late in the non-conference portion of the season as the Herd started to turn things around.
In the Group Play matchup with Florida Atlantic, George went 3 for 3 from the floor with eight points and three rebounds, and he followed that with a six-point, eight-rebound effort in 21 minutes in the UTSA win. His presence against UTSA was pivotal, given the Herd’s foul trouble. His effort on the glass helped Marshall outrebound the Roadrunners 48-40 after being outrebounded by UTSA 67-44 in a regular-season loss.
West said George’s presence further enhances Marshall’s chances as the C-USA tournament gets underway.
“Darius has been playing really well,” West said. “I thought he had a really good game at UTSA. His activity as far as deflections, rebounding and blocking shots, he’s done a great job with that. It’s hard to replace what he does for our team because he brings a lot of activity and motor. He’s definitely going to help us out down there because he puts a lot of pressure on opposing teams.”
The winner of the Marshall-UTEP matchup will take on No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech at 10 p.m. Thursday in the Conference USA quarterfinals.