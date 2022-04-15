HUNTINGTON — At the end of the 2021-22 season, Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said he had a few key recruiting jobs for the offseason.
The first was to get Taevion Kinsey back to Marshall and the second was to find a guard who can help take some of the scoring load.
D’Antoni now has accomplished both of those goals in one week.
For the second straight week, D’Antoni had a good Friday as he landed the guard he desperately wanted.
VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman, who was No. 2 in the nation with 117 made 3-pointers, committed to Marshall on Friday evening.
Curfman shot 39% from the outside and averaged 15.7 points as a junior, earning All-Southern Conference second-team honors by the league’s media members and third-team honors from the league’s coaches.
It comes one week after Marshall announced that Kinsey — one of Conference USA’s leading scorers from 2021-22 — would also remove his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to the Thundering Herd as Marshall transitions to the Sun Belt Conference.
The addition of Curfman gives Marshall four players who averaged double-figures last season: Kinsey (19.1), Curfman (15.7), Andrew Taylor (14.2) and Obinna Anochili-Killen (11.6).
Curfman comes from VMI, which put up 3-pointers at a high rate, much like what Marshall did. VMI led the nation with 12.5 3-pointers per game.
With the addition of Curfman, Marshall is out of scholarships, meaning the roster should be solidified for the 2022-23 season — its first in the Sun Belt.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.