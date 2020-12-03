DAYTON, Ohio -- On Thursday night, Marshall guard Jarrod West knew there was a good chance that he would break one of the Thundering Herd men's basketball team's longstanding records and become its all-time steals leader.
It meant nothing to him without a win, though.
West took care of the record at the 13:08 mark of the first half, getting his second steal of the game and the 209th of his MU career, passing Skip Henderson in the record book.
But it West's offensive performance in the second half that was the difference as Marshall turned around an early deficit to earn an 80-64 win over Wright State in front of no fans at the Nutter Center.
“The win was way more important,” West said. “I’d have gotten the record another time, but that was a big win. We had to fight and claw and scratch to get back in that game. Then, when we got back in the game, we made a run and we finished the game.”
Taevion Kinsey scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Herd while West filled the stat sheet with 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals to produce the comeback win.
Marshall (2-0) scored the game’s final nine points to push to its final margin of 16 points, but Thursday’s game was much more in doubt than the final score indicated.
Wright State led for 25 straight minutes after an early 3-pointer, but the Herd found its offensive rhythm, using a 25-4 run over an eight-minute stretch to turn a 10-point deficit into an 11-point advantage following a basket by West with 7:18 left.
West’s work on ball screens was the key as he was able to use the action at the top of the key to get defenders on his hip and facilitate the offense.
Of West’s 19 points, 15 came during the game-changing run.
“Jarrod is a winner, which means he plays all facets of the game and he does it well,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said.
West and Kinsey each credited the Herd’s energy in the second half as the critical component of Marshall’s comeback.
“A big thing today, we had energy,” Kinsey said. “Shoutout to our bench. Our bench was amazing today. It felt like I was in the Cam [Henderson Center], just with the guys who were on the bench. We had to bring our own energy.”
Wright State (0-1) made a final run, using a 3-pointer by Wheelersburg, Ohio native Tanner Holden to cut Marshall’s lead to 65-61 with 5:09 left, but Kinsey scored six straight points -- four of which came at the foul line -- to settle things for the Herd.
Marshall’s depth and versatility really showed in the contest, with D’Antoni finding the right combinations in his lineup to help combat Wright State’s offense -- namely, Loudon Love, the preseason Horizon League Player of the Year.
After Love got going early and helped lead Wright State to a first-half advantage, D’Antoni went to post presences Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic in a platoon format to battle the Raiders’ 260-pound center down low.
The move worked as Love did not score in the second half until connecting on a free throw with under six minutes left. Love finished with 16 rebounds, but was held to just 11 points, well below his average.
“It was a total team effort defensively and it always is,” D’Antoni said. “I thought we rebounded well. That’s a real good rebounding team.”
With the Herd’s big men battling Love, Marshall’s guards crashed the glass hard to help in an area where the Raiders were supposed to have a big advantage. At game’s end, Marshall won the rebounding battle 45-38.
That also helped the team get into transition opportunities that led to baskets in the 51-point second half.
As crisp as the second half was, Marshall was anything but in the first half, missing its first 10 3-point attempts before Darius George (11 points, eight rebounds) connected on one with 2:43 left in the first half.
D’Antoni said that Marshall showed maturity in staying with its game plan and not deviating despite the struggles.
“If you start doubting what we do, then you’re done,” D’Antoni said. “These kids stayed with it.”
Wright State carried a 34-29 lead into the locker room behind Love and Trey Calvin, who scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the first half.
Calvin and Love combined for 18 straight points in the game’s first 10 minutes as Wright State jumped to its biggest lead at 21-8.
Sensing his team’s chances were on the brink, Kinsey went to work for the Herd offense in isolation, using his athleticism to score nine straight points that got the Herd back within a manageable distance at the break.
Much of Kinsey’s damage also came at the foul line where he was 13 of 15, which led Marshall to a big effort at the free-throw line. The Herd finished 22 of 27 at the line while Wright State (0-1) struggled to an 11-of-24 performance.
Holden, whose father Rodney Holden is among the top-10 all-time in rebounding at Marshall, also had an impressive performance with 13 points and nine rebounds.