HUNTINGTON — Jarrod West scored a career-high 25 points and made a huge 3-pointer in overtime to lead Marshall to a 83-79 over Louisiana Tech Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center.
West hit a 3-point shot just before the shot clock expired with 1:04 left in overtime to give the Thundering Herd an 80-76 lead. Andy Taylor, Jannson Williams and Taevion Kinsey made one free throw apiece to extend the lead to 83-76.
DaQuan Bracey hit one of two foul shots to pull the Bulldogs within 83-77. Louisiana Tech added a meaningless basket at the buzzer to set the score.
Marshall trailed early, but Mikel Beyers scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to lead a strong rally that fired up the crowd. Beyers’ floater with six seconds left in regulation tied the game at 68 and forced overtime.
Beyers played the best game of his short Marshall career, making 8 of 11 shots, 6 of 9 from 3-point range, hit his only free throw and pulled down six rebounds in 28 minutes.
“Mikel Beyers started shooting like we recruited him,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Jarrod is Jarrod. Mikel had a big game with him.”
West also handed out seven assists.
“That’s our only three-year guy on the floor, other than Jannson,” D’Antoni said. “He’s a man. We’re playing with a bunch of boys and he’s a man. He’s a trooper.”
D’Antoni said he was pleased to have beaten one of Conference USA’s better and more veteran teams.
“They’re a good ball club, very athletic and an old ball club,” D’Antoni said. “It’s a good win for us. That puts us right in the thick of things.”
For the second consecutive contest, Marshall held its opponent to just three field goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation.
Louisiana Tech (17-7 overall, 8-4 Conference USA) lost for the second consecutive game for the first time this season.
The Herd (12-13, 6-6) visits UTSA at 8 p.m. Thursday.