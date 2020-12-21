HUNTINGTON — On Marshall’s men’s basketball team, there’s no one who puts more energy into the team than senior point guard Jarrod West.
In return, the program also feeds off his energy to be successful.
For West, it’s the combination of many things.
He’s a coach’s son. He’s also competitive with everything he does. And, by Division I guard standards, he’s smaller at under 6-foot tall.
Everything about all three drives him each day and turns him into what head coach Dan D’Antoni and teammates call “a bulldog.”
That bulldog showed its teeth last Wednesday after Marshall suffered its first loss of the season, a 96-87 setback to Toledo.
The loss was bad because the Thundering Herd did not feel like it played well.
It was worse because West had a chance to win it at the end of regulation.
The worst part was that Toledo defeated Marshall twice last season and the Herd wanted revenge.
It was a triangle of energy that West had balled up inside him.
“I about lost my mind the other day,” West said. “It was a rough night for sure. I thought about breaking some stuff, punching some stuff, getting in a fight with somebody. I don’t know. I just needed to do something.”
Instead, West took all that energy and put it into Sunday’s contest against Robert Morris.
West flirted with a triple-double and even was close to a quadruple-double in the Herd’s 85-71 win over the Colonials.
The senior from Clarksburg finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.
“We had to get past that game, myself included,” West said. “That night, I was fired up. I was very upset for that whole night, even a little bit the next day, but [it’s a] quick turnaround. That’s the good thing about basketball. We had another game in a couple days. You can’t dwell on that last game.”
West filled every statistical category in the win over Robert Morris, even one he had never been a part of.
After West collected a steal and went down in transition and buried a 3-pointer that led to a 30-second timeout from Robert Morris, an official gave West a technical foul.
Even before the timeout was over, West walked out of his team huddle and to each official to apologize for whatever had earned him the technical.
“I really think that’s my first technical ever,” West said. “My mom and dad might have something to say about that. I apologized. I shouldn’t have gotten that. I told the refs, I told coach Dan [D’Antoni] and my team, that was bad on my part, but I think that was the first — maybe second. There haven’t been many, for sure. That doesn’t go down well in our house.”
Even though the emotions caught up with him for a second, it was just part of the competitive fire that is within West — one that fuels him and the team each time he takes the floor.
That competitive juice returns to the floor on Tuesday night when Marshall ends the non-conference portion of its schedule against UNC-Asheville at 6 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.
Just like what last week’s loss to Toledo had to be a quick mental turnaround from the team’s disappointment, so too does the happiness of getting the win on Sunday.
It’s a new game and new challenge for Marshall, and West wants to make sure he’s the example of the proper mindset going into that game.
“I just want to come out and set the tone on both ends and be a leader because that’s my role,” West said. “I can’t dwell on the last game and come in this game thinking about the last game. That’s bad focus and bad leadership.”
For West, bad focus and leadership could lead to a loss, and he hates losing.
After last week’s reminder of what that tastes like, that isn’t something he wants to taste when eating Christmas dinner.