HUNTINGTON — Marshall junior guard Jarrod West had his head in his hands as he tried to collect himself prior to speaking with media on Wednesday night.
West knew exactly what happened in Marshall’s 64-60 loss to Western Kentucky at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall gave the game away — literally — with 12 of its 21 turnovers coming in the second half of the loss to the Hilltoppers.
“That’s us in a nutshell right there,” West said. “That has nothing to do — I don’t want to take anything away from Western Kentucky — the mistakes, 21 turnovers, that’s us in a nutshell, and that’s just not good enough. They didn’t do anything we didn’t know they were going to do.”
Turnovers and a lack of offensive execution in the second half were the difference in Marshall getting a win over one of the elite teams in Conference USA and walking out of Cam Henderson Center with a brutal loss that came after the Herd led by 19 late at home in the first half.
Part of the Herd’s difficulty came as a result of Western Kentucky’s pressure, which helped force Marshall (9-11, 3-4 C-USA) into difficulty on the offensive end in the second half.
Marshall attacked that pressure in the first half and got several odd-man looks that resulted in opportunities at the rim.
In the second half, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said he didn’t feel the team took advantage of similar opportunities, instead opting to get into its half-court game, which struggled to find open looks.
“You saw us at our best and you saw us not so good,” D’Antoni said. “It was a tale of two halves. We didn’t get the ball inside like we did in the first half and we turned the ball over 21 times. They scored 18 points [off turnovers]. Ballgame.”
Of those 18 points off turnovers, 14 came in the second half as the Herd failed to get the ball inside and settled for contested opportunities.
As Marshall’s offense faltered, the Hilltoppers found their rhythm in two separate runs — the final of which gave them the lead for good.
After struggling from 3-point range early, Western Kentucky got warm from the outside behind the second-half shooting of Jared Savage, who had two 3-pointers during a 17-3 run that flipped the game.
Savage tied the game with a 3-pointer at 58 before consecutive drives by Jordan Rawls produced a 62-58 advantage with 3:43 left.
That came as Marshall was mired in a stretch of 6:16 with no field goals in which the offense looked discombobulated on the court.
Marshall led by as many as 19 points late in the first half, but Western Kentucky got a small surge toward the end of the half to cut the deficit to 39-25 at the break.
That momentum shift loomed large to start the second half as the Hilltoppers scored the first nine points to forge a 16-2 run that helped cut the deficit to five before the big run late in the game to take the lead for good.
“That last three minutes before half, cutting that thing from 19 to 14, made it a little bit more manageable, too,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. “That was huge going into the locker room.”
In the first half, Marshall used its interior presence to build an advantage, consistently getting the ball into the post to Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic, who had favorable matchups down low due to Western Kentucky’s small lineup.
The duo combined for 18 points and six rebounds in the first half as Marshall took a double-digit lead into the break.
Bennett finished with a team-high 14 points and added five blocks, while Miladinovic had eight points. However, the duo combined for just four points in the second half — all by Bennett.
With Western Kentucky center Carson Williams — a 6-foot-5 post player — in foul trouble early, lanes were not there for the Hilltoppers to extend Marshall’s defense and open driving lanes for the Hilltoppers’ slashing guards, which made life tough for the Western Kentucky offense.
The only player to get going for the Hilltoppers early was Taveion Hollingsworth, who had 13 of Western Kentucky’s 25 first-half points while notching six of the team’s nine field goals. Other than Hollingsworth, Western Kentucky was 3 of 20 from the floor in the first half.
Hollingsworth finished with a game-high 20 points in the win, while Williams added 15 and Savage netted 14.
West and Marko Sarenac each scored 10 points for Marshall, which only got eight points from Taevion Kinsey on the night.
The two teams lock back up in the second game of the home-and-home set at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.