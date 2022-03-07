HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's women's and men's basketball teams featured two of the more prolific scorers in Conference USA and the country this season.
Both were honored by Conference USA on Monday afternoon as part of the postseason awards released by the league.
Marshall women's basketball guard Savannah Wheeler was named as an All-Conference USA first-team selection, one of eight players in the league honored with that distinction.
Wheeler became just the third player in the 17-year history of Marshall within Conference USA to be named to the league's first team, joining Leah Scott (2016) and Shayna Gore (2019).
Wheeler finished the season as Conference USA's leader in scoring at 20.0 points per game. She was the only C-USA player to average 20 points this season and ranks 18th in the NCAA in scoring.
Wheeler had five games of 30 points or more, which was a league best this season. Her top effort was a career-high 40-point outing against Oakland.
The former Boyd County (Ky.) standout also finished fourth in free throw percentage (81.2), fifth in field goal percentage (42.7), sixth in 3-pointers per game (2.0) and seventh in minutes per game (34.4).
For Wheeler, a sophomore from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, it was her third C-USA honor in three years.
After being named to the C-USA All-Freshman team in 2020, Wheeler was a C-USA second-team selection last season.
On the men's side, Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey was named an All-Conference USA second-team selection. It was his fourth selection to an all-league team in four years.
Despite battling a leg injury for several weeks in conference play, Kinsey still finished among the top 10 in several major statistical categories in C-USA.
The junior from Columbus, Ohio was fourth in C-USA in scoring (18.8 points per game) and assists (4.5). He also was ninth in offensive rebounds per game (2.2) and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62).
Kinsey's best effort this season came against Rice, when he scored 31 points on Jan. 15. It was his second 30-point game of the season; he had 30 against Akron on Dec. 1.
To start the season, Kinsey scored more than 20 points in 14 of the first 19 games before an injured leg hindered him. Last week, Kinsey returned to form with 24 points in a loss to Western Kentucky.
Prior to Monday's announcement by the league, Kinsey spoke on returning to form in time for Tuesday's C-USA Tournament play-in game against FIU, also crediting trainer Chris Lapole for working overtime with him to get his lower leg at its best prior to the tournament -- an effort that included additional treatments prior to Western Kentucky week to get the leg back to its best.
"I feel like I'm getting back to my normal self," Kinsey said. "It's kind of perfect timing, so I'm very blessed for that. Right before the tournament, I'm back and I'm feeling explosive so, for the most part, I think that's a good thing and I'm going to go out there and play the best I can to put our team in a good situation."
Kinsey and Marshall's men's basketball team tip off the Conference USA Tournament at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, when the Thundering Herd takes on FIU at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the East Division play-in game.
Wheeler leads the Herd women into Wednesday's first game of the day, a noon matchup against Rice.