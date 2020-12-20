HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni was interested to see how his team would respond after its first loss of the season.
As it turned out, D’Antoni only needed to look to a pair of his seniors for that response.
Marshall’s Jannson Williams and Jarrod West led the Thundering Herd on both ends of the floor, leading Marshall to a 85-71 win over Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.
“That was a really good win for us,” West said. “I thought our defensive intensity was great, and I think that goes back to the growth and maturity of this team. Obviously, coming off a tough loss at home, we regrouped and we were mentally focused from the jump, I feel like.”
Williams matched his career-high with 24 points and West finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.
Especially in the case of West, the game was personal after the team fell short of its standards in the Toledo loss on Wednesday.
“He takes it serious and he shoulders that responsibility,” D’Antoni said. “I’m sure he wanted to come out and prove to everybody that he’s going to make good on who he is and our team is going to make good on who we are.”
Obinna Anochili-Killen also had a career-high 15 points to aid the Herd’s bounce-back performance.
West’s play on both ends was crucial, but his play to open the second half signified the type of day it was for the Herd.
Robert Morris got possession to start the half, but West got into the guards on the inbounds play and forced an errant pass that led to his layup.
It jump-started an 11-2 run that essentially put the game away quickly after Williams’ first-half shooting led to a double-digit halftime lead.
Williams knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half, leading to 18 first-half points for Williams and a 45-32 Herd lead at the break.
“Usually, when I hit that first 3, it’s over with,” Williams said. “That’s usually how it goes. Luckily, they were all falling and I could help the team out.”
The senior from Newnan, Georgia, hit back-to-back 3-pointers before a Jarrod West triple that led Marshall (5-1) to an early double-digit lead.
“We got off to a really good start, and a lot of that is because Jannson was shooting pretty well from the start,” West said.
D’Antoni said Williams’ success in shooting was the result of his energy and effort in every aspect of the game. Williams was active throughout with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
“He’s realized he has a lot more value to our team than just scoring,” D’Antoni said. “Once he relaxed on the scoring and focused on rebounding, the defensive end, which makes you play hard, the scoring naturally comes.”
After Robert Morris (1-2) used Marshall turnovers to make a run that cut the lead to six, David Early and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers that led to Marshall’s biggest first-half advantage at 35-17.
Coming off the tough loss to Toledo, D’Antoni wanted the Herd to focus on ball movement, and West took care of that early on, leading the Herd offense to success.
West had five assists in a first half in which the team has 12 assists on 17 made baskets as the Herd shot 51% from the floor.
The Colonials were without one of their top post presences following an early injury on Sunday.
Charles Bain, who came in as the team’s active leader in points and rebounds, went down grabbing his leg while trying to guard Anochili-Killen in the early going. Bain spent the rest of the half with ice on his upper calf and did not return.
A.J. Bramah led Robert Morris with 18 points — 12 of which came in the second half — while Jon Williams added 15. Kahliel Spear, who saw more playing time with Bain out, responded with 13 points while Dante Treacy added 12 in the loss for the Colonials, who had 23 turnovers.