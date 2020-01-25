Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.