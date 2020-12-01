HUNTINGTON — Tanner Holden thought he would wear the uniform of his father.
The former Wheelersburg High School All-Ohio basketball and football player was set to commit to Marshall University, where his dad Rodney is in the school’s athletic hall of fame and is the Thundering Herd’s all-time leading rebounder after a stellar career from 1984 through 1988. The elder Holden earned All-Southern Conference honors and his son looked forward to doing so in Conference USA.
Marshall, however, pulled its scholarship offer late and the younger Holden signed with Wright State, the Herd’s opponent at 7 p.m. Thursday in Dayton, Ohio. The Herd is 1-0. The Raiders are playing their opener after opting out of last week’s game at Illinois because players testing positive for COVID-19 left Wright State with just six available players.
Neither the Holdens nor Marshall’s coaches opted to publicly discuss the reason the Herd opted to offer another player instead of Holden, other than to say there were no legal, academic or moral problems. The call to rescind the offer was a basketball decision.
Akron, Cleveland State, Ohio, Toledo and Winthrop also wanted Holden, who averaged 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 block as a high school senior. He also considered playing college football after catching passes for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons. Ohio State invited Holden for a visit and several Mid-American Conference programs offered scholarships.
Wright State basketball proved to be the best fit.
“I considered football, but when I thought about all the hours I put into basketball and my family, I had to go with basketball,” said Holden, whose sister Sydney was the River States Conference women’s basketball player of the year last season at the University of Rio Grande. “Basketball is my love. [Wright State has] a great campus, a great support system. I think that really narrowed it down and led me to go with them.”
Holden’s decision has worked out in spectacular fashion, as he started 30 of 31 games and averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds as a true freshman.
A lean 6-foot-6, 175 pounds when he signed, Holden has bulked up to 191 pounds. He possesses his dad’s explosive leaping ability and athleticism and was named to the Horizon League all-freshman team.
Last season, Holden posted season-high totals with 27 points and 17 rebounds in Wright State’s 79-72 victory over Toledo, a team that beat Marshall twice (96-70 and 82-72).
Holden surprised even himself with his production as a freshman. He hoped for time as a role player who would develop as the season progressed, but instead was a star from the outset.
“Coach told me not a lot of freshmen would come in and play right away,” Holden told the Dayton Daily News as he referred to Raiders coach Scott Nagy. “The summer before my freshman year, I really tried to become one of those reliable players he could throw in and trust in big situations. I knew if I just played great defense and get rebounds, I definitely would have a role on the court.”
Holden turned into Wright State’s third-leading scorer and No. 2 rebounder. He made 61.1 percent of his shots, including 42.4 percent from 3-point range.
“He’s a really good athlete with a really good feel for the game,” Nagy said of Holden. “And he’s got a great motor. That motor thing is hard to teach. Guys either have it or they don’t. He just has it and it goes up at game time.”
Holden scored 21 points in 26 minutes in last season’s opener with Central State. He followed that with an 18-point, 14-rebound performance vs. Tennessee Tech.
“I just play with a lot of heart,” Holden said.
Holden said his father taught him a great deal about the game, and watching film of his dad playing at Marshall has helped him.
“He taught me a lot about positioning and how the ball comes off the rim,” Holden said. “I took all that and used it.”
Rodney Holden still works with his son, although more mentally than physically now.
“He’s always telling me it’s a new year and people are going to be prepared,” Tanner Holden said. “I have to find different ways to score, and one of those ways is to shoot off the dribble and off the catch, but not lose focus on things I did last year.”
Hagy told Holden not to worry about statistics because this is a different team. The Raiders expect to play at a slower pace this season. Holden, though, undoubtedly would like to make Marshall wish it had taken him.