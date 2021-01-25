HUNTINGTON — Over the last couple years, Marshall’s men’s basketball team has relied on its experience to win games.
Junior Taevion Kinsey and senior Jarrod West have been the mainstays with fellow seniors Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers also coming up with big performances for the Thundering Herd.
Last weekend, however, some of Marshall’s biggest contributions came from its younger players who stepped into larger roles to help the Herd earn its sweep at FIU.
Those performances came at a time when Marshall needed them most. The Herd entered the weekend at 1-3 in Conference USA, which was next-to-last in its division.
Thanks to its young players, the Herd left Miami just one game back to first place in the loss column.
“We just came in confident, knowing that we can win,” Marshall freshman David Early said. “Just play good and play hard and play to win.”
Early stepped into the spotlight on Saturday with the Herd looking for a sweep.
The freshman from Logan was a game-best plus-27 in his 20 minutes on the floor, topping any other Marshall player by more than 10 points.
Both of Marshall’s biggest runs came with Early on the court — a 13-2 first-half run in which Early had eight consecutive points and a 19-4 run in which he had six points wedged around a no-look assist to Kinsey for a dunk that put the game away.
Part of Early’s success was his activity aside from scoring. In the first-half run, Early also collected three rebounds — two offensive — and two steals that aided the Herd’s success.
Of Early’s 14 points, eight came on second-chance opportunities, including a 3-pointer in the second half that preceded his no-look assist to Kinsey for a slam.
For good measure, Early followed that with a three-point play with 5:00 left and the shot clock winding down that demoralized the Panthers and set off a 19-4 run during which Marshall took over.
“David Early’s found the basket,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “He’d found the basket in practice. Hell, sometimes he beats us by himself, but you get him in a game and he didn’t know where it was. He’s starting to get the rhythm of the game.”
While Early finished off FIU on Saturday, it was another Logan County product — Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen — who started the Herd’s weekend off strong.
Anochili-Killen hit all five of his field goal attempts in the first half to help Marshall to a 23-point halftime lead during Friday’s 79-66 win.
Another younger player, sophomore guard Andrew Taylor, also had a big weekend.
Taylor, who started as a freshman last season, went for 16 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night before following it up with 20 points and six rebounds on Saturday.
D’Antoni said it’s a matter of those young guys building confidence in their own abilities and meshing it with the team.
“I think they understand, but the problem that happens is that they don’t have confidence and they’re not sure [of themselves],” D’Antoni said. “Once they get that, you start seeing their potential.”
Marshall (9-4 overall, 3-3 Conference USA) returns to league play at home this weekend when the Herd hosts a two-game series against Florida Atlantic. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. while Saturday is a 4 p.m. contest at the Cam Henderson Center.