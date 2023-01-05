Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Greg Beals has been hired as the 29th head coach of the Thundering Herd baseball team, following approval from the Board of Governors Thursday morning.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Coach Beals to Marshall University,” President Brad D. Smith said. “He brings a wealth of experience and a stellar skill set to our university’s baseball program. Marshall is committed to building our baseball program, from the bricks and mortar of our new stadium to a dedicated, championship coach who is uniquely qualified and committed to moving our program forward."

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.