20221020 stateoftheherd 04.jpg
Marshall track and field head coach Jeff Small attends MU Director of Athletics Christian Spears’ “State of the Herd” address on Wednesday, when it was announced that men's track and field will be added to the school's list of sponsored sports.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After nearly two decades, Marshall University is bringing back men’s track and field as a school-sponsored sport, a move requested by the Athletic Department and approved Wednesday by the university Board of Governors.

Marshall dropped men's track in 2003 due to state budget cuts and concerns about Title IX, the federal law banning gender discrimination in sports at publicly funded schools.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

