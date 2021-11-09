Joe McMullen, who was Marshall University’s new athletic director at the time, was whisked off to the Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse on Huntington’s Fifth Avenue to be introduced to the fans. Things were happening quickly.
Earlier in the day, the Maryland native had accepted the AD job in the first step in school’s unfathomable rebuilding process following the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash -- the worst sports tragedy in the nation’s history.
It was the evening of Feb. 16, 1971, and McMullen would be introduced at the Thundering Herd-Ohio University basketball game in what, it seemed, would be a much-needed feel-good moment in a community still devastated by the crash that snuffed out its football team.
But McMullen’s introduction did not go as expected. Many fans applauded politely. Others, however, began booing and chanting, “We want Huff! We want Huff!''
The fans were saying they wanted Sam Huff, a former West Virginia University All-American and New York Giants linebacker, as both football coach and athletic director. Huff had said he wanted both jobs and unquestionably would have been a glamorous choice.
A Marion County native, Huff had been an NFL All-Pro linebacker and had been an immortalized in the 1960 CBS documentary “The Violent World of Sam Huff.’’ Other than Ira Rodgers perhaps, he was the most famous football player ever produced in the state.
And besides, Huff had been talking a good game. In addition to saying he wanted to be both football coach and athletic director, he had been dropping tantalizing hints of the school’s big-time possibilities. He also said he would rebuild the entire athletic department.
“I think the state is large enough and stable enough to support two major universities,’’ he said, implying that maybe the Herd might soon rise to Mountaineers' level.
Huff told the Daily Mail that he had already talked with potential high school recruits, including Charleston High quarterback Ricky Hurt, who had won the Kennedy Award as the state’s best player.
(Huff, who was interviewed by the school’s athletic council on Dec. 22, 1970, later amended his request, saying he would accept a football-only job.)
It was heady stuff and, given Huff’s high profile and football credentials, some media people began promoting his candidacy. McMullen, however, responded testily to suggestions that he hire Huff. When asked by reporters why he didn’t consider him, he said he had “at least 55 candidates better qualified than Sam Huff.’’
The Huff hype infected the media. On Jan. 7, 1971, more than a month before McMullen’s arrival, a Huntington radio station reported that Huff had been hired as coach and athletic director. The United Press International did not go that far but said Huff had “the inside track.’’
A year earlier, Huff had run for Congress and, after losing decisively to incumbent Robert Mollohan in the Democratic primary, said politics was a dirty business. A few months after falling short at Marshall, he found employment as a public-relations man for Marriott hotels, a job he held for many years.
Bestwick bails out
Shortly after his unpleasant reception at the Fieldhouse, McMullen offered the Marshall football job to Penn State assistant and Pennsylvania native Bob Phillips. But Phillips, who had been coach Joe Paterno’s first coaching hire in 1966, said thanks but no thanks and remained at Penn State for another 16 years.
McMullen’s second choice, Georgia Tech assistant and Pennsylvania native Dick Bestwick, accepted the job on Feb. 24, 1971, moved to Huntington, addressed the team and even signed insurance papers for a courtesy car. And upon being introduced to the crowd at a Marshall-St. Francis (Pa.) basketball game at the fieldhouse, he drew a standing ovation. He had been endorsed by Georgia Tech coach Bud Carson, Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd and Paterno, who had coached him in college.
But on March 2, a week after accepting the job, he resigned, abruptly telling McMullen that “I’m going home’’ and submitting a resignation letter to Marshall President John Barker. “My family doesn't want to come,'' he told the media.
Reporters then asked McMullen if Huff would be considered. “No comment,’’ he said but added, “I suppose now I’ll hear a lot of talk that I should have hired Sam Huff.’’
The new athletic director said he spent seven hours with Bestwick trying to change his mind. Undaunted by the rejection, McMullen added, “The Herd will thunder again.’’
Bestwick’s sudden departure was reminiscent of a 1968 Herd coaching debacle. To replace football coach Charlie Snyder, the school hired George “Burnie’’ Miller, a Purdue assistant. Miller had addressed a press conference and laid out plans for rebuilding the program but eight days later called it quits.
Meanwhile, Charleston sportswriters pounced on Bestwick’s sudden departure and seemed to revel in the Herd’s misery, continuing a petty Charleston-Huntington feud that extended back several decades.
“So ended another episode in the comedy drama called Marshall’s follies,’’ wrote the Gazette’s Shorty Hardman, a frequent critic who often referred to Huntington as the “We Will City.’’
The Daily Mail’s Bill Smith nicknamed the departing coach Dick “Cold Feet’’ Bestwick and added, “It’s mystifying why coaches continually turn their backs on the Thundering Herd. Are the problems at Marshall so monumental?’’ He added, “Bestwick’s actions are unethical to say the least.’’
Hardman then suggested that maybe Marshall drop the sport temporarily. “There are rumblings,’’ he wrote, “that maybe Marshall ought to suspend football for at least a year until some of its difficulties are cleared up.''
In Wheeling, the Register’s Bill Van Horne joined in, denouncing McMullen’s treatment of Huff, saying, “[McMullen] may have his reasons for turning thumbs down on Sam Huff, but it does him no good to feud in public with Huff, nor to show petulance toward newspapers that support him. The Marshall AD has to remember Sam is still a hero to many folks in West Virginia, who would not know Joe McMullen from a pile of bricks.''
The turmoil filtered down to the Marshall players. “It made you wonder,’’ said sophomore center Keith Karl of New Jersey. “Doesn’t anyone want to come down and rebuild? It makes us feel like we weren’t wanted.’’
Lengyel to the rescue
Back then, Huntington was the state’s largest city -- 74,000 people to Charleston’s 71,000. It was heavily industrialized, making bumpers for America’s automobiles and train cars for the railroads and shipping coal worldwide on its Ohio River barges.
Marshall’s rebuilding in the months after the tragedy resonated deeply in the city. The townspeople cared. Herd football and basketball games had always been a big part of the town’s social scene, the place to be, whether you were a fan or not. The locals saw the students as theirs, if not biologically then figuratively.
And because the school perennially played second fiddle to West Virginia University, Herd fans stood up for their school all the more, grudgingly accepting their underdog status but keeping chips firmly on their shoulders.
In anticipation of the 1971 season, fans showed their loyalty by purchasing 3,000 season tickets, twice the previous record.
Herd loyalty had been there in previous years, despite the lean football seasons of the 1960s that included a 27-game losing streak. Gazette columnist L.T. Anderson, a Marshall alumnus who attended an occasional Herd football game, once wrote of seeing a frustrated Herd fan venting at halftime. “Why do I keep coming to these games?'' the fan cried out to no one in particular. “Why?''
But the school finally found a coach. On March 12, Marshall announced the hiring of 35-year-old Jack Lengyel, an Akron, Ohio, native and coach at the College of Wooster (Ohio), a school with 2,000 students near Akron.
Lengyel’s early eloquence seemed to capture the moment. “We’re kind of a symbol, I think,’’ he said. “It may sound corny, but I think we’re symbolizing the spirit of America, the idea that you can come back from adversity.’’
He filled his office with books of poetry and Winston Churchill’s World War II quotes. He was an amateur cartoonist and, just before the 1971 home opener, made a drawing for the school newspaper. The caption read: “The Young Thundering Herd looks to the sky -- as it takes its first step toward the future.’’
Fantastic finish
The Herd, then known as the Young Thundering Herd, played its first home game of the 1971 season on Sept. 25 at sunny Fairfield Stadium, drawing a record crowd of 14,000. It was a day filled with emotion. “It’s safe to say,’’ wrote a Herald-Dispatch reporter, “that the players’ running onto the field brought tears to many an eye.’’
And on the game’s final play, sophomore quarterback Reggie Oliver threw a bootleg screen to freshman fullback Terry Gardner, who scampered 13 yards, helped by the block of sophomore tackle Jack Crabtree, for a touchdown and a 15-13 victory over Xavier.
It was the most exciting moment in the school’s football history.