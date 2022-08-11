Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A partnership between Marshall University and a Kentucky brewery could result in a cold beverage for Thundering Herd fans at select sporting events.

Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Tuesday to the Board of Governors the athletic department’s plan to partner with Country Boy Brewing, a Lexington-based company, to produce a “Herd Country” beer.

