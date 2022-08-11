HUNTINGTON — A partnership between Marshall University and a Kentucky brewery could result in a cold beverage for Thundering Herd fans at select sporting events.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Tuesday to the Board of Governors the athletic department’s plan to partner with Country Boy Brewing, a Lexington-based company, to produce a “Herd Country” beer.
The drink would be a product that is already brewed by Country Boy but rebranded for Marshall, and would be sold at football, basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball games and at select retailers in the area.
There’s a caveat, however.
While beer sales are allowed at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, MU’s football venue, and would be permitted at the softball complex and the site of the future baseball stadium, they are not permitted at the Cam Henderson Center because of how that property is designated by the Huntington Zoning Board.
Spears confirmed to The Herald-Dispatch that a request had been submitted to the board for rezoning the properties where those athletic facilities are or will be in order to permit the sale of alcohol.
“What used to be only a handful of schools is virtually everyone that is involved in one way or another with beer sales in venues,” Spears said. “It makes sense for us to zone the Cam [Henderson Center] correctly, or try to, and we’ll go through that process with our commission locally and then hope for approval.
The Cam Henderson Center is zoned as a multi-family residential property, according to online data posted by the City of Huntington.
Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which began selling beer stadium-wide in 2017, is zoned as a C-2 Commercial property. The softball and baseball properties are zoned as general industrial.
“Our baseball fans, when they come to a game, deserve to sit in the stands and have a cold one,” Spears said when speaking of the future baseball stadium.
Having a cold “Herd Country” could make the experience even better.
There is no timeline as to when the drink might be available locally, but Spears hopes it will be around as soon as this fall.
As it pertains to the sale of alcohol in the Cam Henderson Center, Spears and the athletic department will have to wait for its chance to present the rezoning request to the board and await their decision before moving forward.
