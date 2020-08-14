HUNTINGTON — After a long week, Marshall finally has solidified at least one of its non-conference dates for the 2020 football season.
Marshall and East Carolina announced that their contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, will be played on Sept. 12.
The announcement was made Friday afternoon after the teams were able to reach an agreement that works out well for both parties, Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said.
“With everything that’s going on, it’s very important to solidify that game,” Hamrick said. “It’s a bond between two universities and the game has a tremendous amount of significance. We’re looking forward to going to East Carolina on Sept. 12 and playing.”
The game was scheduled for Sept. 5 in the original contract between the schools, but both Marshall and East Carolina petitioned to have the game moved to Aug. 29 due to the historical significance surrounding the game commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Marshall plane crash in which the Thundering Herd football team was lost upon return from a 17-14 loss to ECU on Nov. 14, 1970.
The game stayed in that Aug. 29 slot until last week, when the state of North Carolina announced that it would stay in Phase 2 of its reopening until Sept. 11. Phase 2 of the reopening plan keeps entertainment venues closed, which would have not allowed for fans to come to the contest.
In the last week, Marshall’s schedule has taken quite the turn. The Herd lost three games due to conferences canceling their fall seasons — a Sept. 19 game at Ohio and a Sept. 25 game against Boise State in Huntington — as well as the season finale against Old Dominion when the fellow Conference USA member opted out of the fall football season.
To date, Marshall only has eight games, with East Carolina and seven current conference games, but Hamrick said his goal is to fill the schedule as complete to its 12-game allotment as possible.
It appears that Conference USA will fill the Old Dominion void by having home-and-home series with teams that geographically make sense. The closest team for Marshall would be Western Kentucky, but it does not appear the Herd and Hilltoppers would meet twice because Western Kentucky’s closest competitor in such a home-and-home scenario would be Middle Tennessee.
That means Marshall’s C-USA void is likely filled with a home-and-home series with Charlotte, which works well for the Herd, given it has a large alumni base in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the logistics of Conference USA’s reconfiguration mean there could also be some tweaking of the C-USA schedule.
In terms of the other three voids left in Marshall’s schedule, it is expected that Marshall will sign a Football Championship Subdivision opponent with the conference-allowed flexibility to come to Huntington for a game. One conference to keep an eye on is the Ohio Valley Conference, whose presidents opted on Friday to allow their member schools up to four non-conference games in fall before playing a seven-game conference slate in the spring. Eastern Kentucky would seem like a prime candidate for such a contest.
Hamrick said that scheduling could be a fluid process throughout the season, but it is a priority to get the team as many games as allowed.
“We’re working on scheduling every day,” Hamrick said. “It’s subject to change.”
Marshall also announced that fans who purchased away-game tickets for the canceled Ohio game (Sept. 19) will receive refunds in the next 72 hours.