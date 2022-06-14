This is the first installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2022 season. Game No. 1 — Norfolk State.
HUNTINGTON — The Norfolk State Spartans finished 2021 with a winning record, their first since the 2007 season and are looking to build on that in 2022 under second-year head coach Dawson Odums.
In a season full of ups and downs, the Spartans lost their first two games of last year’s campaign before rattling off a six-game winning streak and losing the final three games of the year, wrapping things up with a 6-5 record.
A balanced, high-powered offense was NSU’s calling card in 2021. NSU averaged 33.2 points per game while averaging a MEAC-high 440.5 yards per game. That included 212.2 rushing yards per game, second-best in program history and the most since 1984.
But Odums will need a handful of players to step into key roles this season in order to replicate the successes they had in his inaugural season.
Otto Kuhns, a transfer quarterback from Eastern Illinois is expected to step in as the starting quarterback in place of Juwan Carter, who graduated as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and total offense.
Kuhns played in 13 games in two seasons at Eastern Illinois, including nine starts in 2021, throwing for 1,134 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Joining Kuhns on the offensive side of the ball is sophomore running back J.J. Davis, who was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year after leading the team in rushing a year ago with 887 yards on 123 carries, reaching the end zone 10 times.
Da’Quan Felton will be the team’s biggest threat at receiver in 2022, taking an increased role after being the No. 2 option one season ago behind Justin Smith.
Felton caught 28 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and impressed during the team’s intrasquad scrimmage this spring, catching a ball on the sidelines and showing off his speed with a 40-yard sprint for a score.
As an offensive unit, the Spartans averaged just over 33 points per game last season and scored at least 40 points four times — against Elizabeth City State (63), Hampton (47), Virginia-Lynchburg (42) and Howard (45).
Norfolk State led the MEAC in total offense (440.5 ypg) and scoring offense (33.2), setting single-season records in the process.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Spartans also have big shoes to fill after graduating a pair of senior leaders in De’Shaan Dixon and Chris Meyers, but they do return their leader in tackles, Tyler Long.
Long recorded 78 tackles, 22 more than R.J. Coles, who finished the year with 56. Both will be redshirt juniors in 2022 and will be the core of the defensive unit. The team’s leader in interceptions, Brandon Savage, also returns as a redshirt senior.
The defense could be the strength of the team this season following a year in which they intercepted 14 passes and forced six fumbles, recovering all but one of them. The offense turned those turnovers into 65 points.
Their season opener in Huntington will be just the second meeting all-time against the Thundering Herd. The initial meeting was played in Huntington in 2015, a 45-7 win for the Herd.