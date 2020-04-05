HUNTINGTON — Over the last few years of his tenure, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick has fixated on making sure the 2020 football schedule was the best in program history.
Hamrick knew the season would serve as the 50th since the 1970 Marshall plane crash — considered the greatest sports tragedy in history — and such a schedule would be the perfect way to honor those lost in the crash while commemorating that tragedy.
Now, however, Hamrick must wait and see how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds and whether that slate of games will be realized on the field.
“With the tremendous home schedule we’ve put together for our fans and with the Week Zero game at ECU, which brings national exposure, obviously we want to play in the fall,” Hamrick said. “At the same time, I understand that the health, safety and welfare of players, coaches and fans is our No. 1 priority.
“If things get well by fall, though, our fans will have a schedule that I don’t think they’ve experienced before.”
On paper, the schedule includes an element of everything a Marshall fan may want.
As it stands now, the season starts on Aug. 29 with a tribute to the 1970 team at East Carolina, which serves as a Week Zero memorial to those aboard Southern Airways Flight 932, which carried Marshall’s team and travel party back from a 17-14 loss to the Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The flight went down outside of Tri-State Airport while trying to land, killing all 75 persons aboard.
East Carolina and Marshall collaborated to have the game moved to Week Zero earlier this year to give it more national exposure. It would be the lone contest played in Week Zero on the East Coast, if the Aug. 29 date is still realized.
The 50th anniversary date of the plane crash — Nov. 14, 1970 — also falls on a Saturday this season, and Marshall has a home game with Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, 2020, which Hamrick said will serve as the most appropriate home date in Marshall history. He said those two contests alone are enough to bring an emotional connection to Marshall fans, but there are many other elements to the schedule that give it further appeal, which is why Hamrick is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic with hope that things will normalize in time for fall.
In addition to the two contests connected directly to the 1970 Marshall plane crash, the non-conference slate adds in home games against Pitt, a Power Five opponent from the ACC (Sept. 12) and national power Boise State, who finished 2019 ranked No. 16 (Sept. 26). Those games serve as bookends around the Battle for the Bell at Ohio on Sept. 19, which also adds a rivalry aspect to the schedule.
In the conference portion of the season, the most notable contest is an Oct. 24 matchup with Florida Atlantic, the Conference USA champion whom Marshall defeated in Boca Raton, Florida, last year for the Owls’ lone conference loss of 2019.
“When have we ever had a combination of all of these elements?” Hamrick said. “Playing East Carolina — who we were coming back from 50 years ago — on national TV in Week Zero, playing a home game on the 50-year anniversary, Boise State coming in, an ACC team in Pitt, Florida Atlantic — the Conference USA champions. It’s just a full schedule and the best I think Marshall has ever produced.”
While Hamrick is optimistic the Herd football team will be able to take the field in 2020, that optimism diminishes a bit each day as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the United States from both a health and financial standpoint.
Athletic directors across the country have started to look at contingency plans for the 2020 football season — the latest of which includes a new scenario being thrown around about splitting up the season between late fall and early spring.
“There’s a lot of speculation about football, and I don’t think anybody knows for sure,” Hamrick said. “People ask me and my thoughts, and I think we will mirror what the NFL does. If there is no fall NFL season, obviously there is going to be no fall NCAA football. I am monitoring everything that comes out of the NFL.
“Our preference, though, is that everything return to normal, No. 1 — first and foremost — for the health and safety of everybody and, selfishly, because we’ve never had a year that sets up anywhere close to this in the uniqueness of the schedule.”
The 2020 season is in flux, but Hamrick said that if the season does get split up into fall and spring, he hopes the scenario arises that Marshall gets to host a game on Nov. 14, the 50-year anniversary of the crash.
“Actually playing a game on November 14, 50 years later ...,” Hamrick started. “You can only do that once. There’s not going to be another 50-year anniversary. I lay awake at night and hope that isn’t compromised. Again, though, that’s only if it is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of everyone, though.”
From a financial standpoint, such a schedule would go a long way toward helping the Herd in a year in which revenue will be cut significantly following the NCAA’s cancellation of the Division I men’s basketball tournament, which sliced the NCAA allocation from $600 million to $225 million for member schools. Like millions of sports fans around the world, Hamrick is waiting and hoping to see the country turn the corner in the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of now, hope is all Hamrick has to hang on to.