HUNTINGTON — Going into Saturday's contest against Navy, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was listed in the "OR" category on the depth chart as a potential starter.
Ali had proven himself with the coaching staff to the point that he and 2020 captain Sheldon Evans -- a bona fide veteran -- were nestled in the "OR" category on the depth chart leading into the Navy game.
While Evans got the start on Saturday, Ali proved exactly how well he can finish, ending the day with four touchdown runs in his first major action in a Marshall jersey.
"I thought he did a really good job today on the goal line," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "He ran strong and powerful. In his mind, the light kind of came on today."
Ali said that when it came to game time, he and his teammates were ready, based on the work they'd put in during the off-season.
"Just trusting the process, trusting what Coach Huff has us doing every day," Ali said as the reason for success. "Honestly, the game was way easier than practice, so that's really just trusting the process and having a standard."
Ali's four-score performance was the first for a Marshall running back since Devon Johnson achieved the feat in a win over Florida Atlantic on Oct. 25, 2014.
On that day, Johnson broke the Marshall single-game rushing record with 272 yards.
While Ali enjoyed the four-touchdown performance, he was quick to point out his 59 yards as a number he'd like to improve on in weeks ahead.
"I think I had an OK performance," Ali said. "I think I left a lot of yards on the field. I think I need to just work harder, but I'm proud of my performance."
Huff's praise also came with its share of criticism for his young running back, of whom he said earlier in the week that Ali doesn't really know how good he could be yet.
Huff, of course, is a former running backs coach at Alabama, so the bar for the Herd backs is set high.
"I mean, he got four touchdowns, but he put the ball on the ground twice," Huff said. "I think that's exactly what we're talking about. When you are a good back, you have to know when to go get one more yard and when to protect the ball. That's what he's learning."
Perhaps Ali's most impressive run came in the second quarter as the Thundering Herd seized control against the Midshipmen.
One play after nearly losing the ball on a third-and-1 play, Ali took a handoff in the red zone and burst through the line for a 10-yard gain that set up his third touchdown, a 4-yard plunge.
Due to Navy's massive advantage in time of possession, Marshall only ran 63 plays in the contest, 30 of which were runs.
Marshall made the most of those rushing attempts, though, getting in the end zone on the ground six times -- the most in a game since the Herd rushed for six in a 54-51 overtime win at Rice in 2012.
In addition to Ali's four scores, Evans rushed for two touchdowns.
"I think me and Shel are a two-headed monster," Ali said. "I thought we've got a lot more to improve on, but [Saturday] we did good."
Ali said much of that improvement will come with experience at the tempo and getting the feel for the offensive line, which has moved some pieces around and features a brand new right side with Logan Osburn at right guard and Kendrick Sartor at right tackle.
"I love my O-linemen," Ali said. "They are a big contributor to our team. The bond we have is great and I think we are going to build moving forward."