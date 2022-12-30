HUNTINGTON — After missing the first 10 games of the year, running back Rasheen Ali had an immediate impact on the offense when he returned.
Suddenly, the weight of the running game wasn’t all on the shoulders of senior Khalan Laborn, who ran for over 1,500 yards in 13 games this year. Instead, he and Ali split carries over the final three games of the season.
In each of those, Ali led the team in rushing. He and Laborn each ran for over 100 yards against Georgia State and Ali’s 94 yards and first rushing touchdown of the year in a 28-14 win over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 was enough to earn him MVP honors in that game.
“Whether he played in every game or played in a few games, him helping his team become champions today was a big part of this year,” head coach Charles Huff said. “Really proud of him, really happy that he was able to battle back. He hadn’t been hurt since he was in Little League and he twisted his ankle and they put some ice on it.”
It wasn’t until after Ali’s return to the lineup that Huff and others on the team hinted at and later confirmed that the diamond of the Herd’s backfield was dealing with a knee injury suffered in fall camp.
Before the start of the season, the team announced Ali would spend some time away from the team until he was physically, mentally and emotionally ready to return.
Huff said he believed that announcement protected the Herd and forced teams to prepare as if Ali could return any time. All along, there was never an official timetable, but he would be allowed to return when he felt ready.
“He had every right to sit the rest of the year out,” Huff said, “and that’s kind of what (you see) when you look around college football right now, which is personally their decision but (Ali) wanted to come back and play with this team. He wanted to come back and be a big part of what we were trying to finish.”
Ali said it was the first real injury he’s had to navigate recovery for and having Laborn around to help him out was important to him, given the he had previously dealt with a similar injury.
“When coach Huff told me the injury that I had, I know this sounds crazy but I laughed,” Ali said. “Throughout my life I had never had to work through adversity like that, like serious adversity.”
Ali logged 47 carries in three games, rushing for 273 yards (third best on the team) and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and another score.
“They always say that greats always have to overcome something to get to where they are and I feel like this was my moment where I had my trials and tribulations,” Ali said. “I don’t know, I just feel like I’m built for it.”
