HUNTINGTON — As the Thundering Herd entered the locker room after a dominant season-opening win over Norfolk State, Marshall safety Andre Sam wasted not a single moment before turning his attention to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
“South Bend, we’re coming,” Sam exclaimed as he entered the Fred and Christine Shewey Athletics Building following the 55-3 win over the Spartans on Sept. 3.
Notre Dame was next on his list, and he kept the same energy from the moment he left the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium that day until the final whistle blew at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday.
“It feels amazing,” Sam said. “We have been putting in the work since January whenever I first came to Marshall from McNeese State. We just seized the moment.”
Sam had spent the previous four seasons with the Cowboys, and when he made the decision to transfer to Marshall, he reunited with his former head coach and current Herd defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
In Guidry’s system, Sam has found a new home. As his comfort level continues to rise, so does his play, and that’s what he let do the talking in a 26-21 win over the Irish.
Sam was tested early, deflecting a pass on Notre Dame’s second drive of the game on a deep ball from quarterback Tyler Buchner. On the next play, Sam came off the edge and made a play in the backfield.
No matter where the ball was, it seemed Sam was never far from it. He finished Saturday’s game tied for the team lead in tackles with 10, which matched a career high he set with the Cowboys against Northwestern State in 2021, in addition to a pass breakup and a half tackle for loss.
“When he was at McNeese they played LSU, they played Nebraska and, again, he’s another young man who has been in that arena,” Huff said of the redshirt senior. “Andre Sam is a young man who has experience enough to not let the moment be too big for his technique and fundamentals, because sometimes that happens.”
Sam kept his composure until the fourth quarter clock expired, then the emotion came pouring out as he fell to his knees on the turf at Notre Dame Stadium and was consoled by his teammates.
“It was time to shock the world,” Sam said. “It was time to show up, take it drive by drive, down by down and play by play. It feels good.”
The celebration continued on the field, then with thousands of Marshall fans in the stands, the party moved into the locker room. That feeling, he said, was like no other.
“It’s electrifying,” Sam said. “It felt amazing to see the entire locker room smiling, cheesin’ [because] we put in the work to get to this moment and we just seized it and kept on playing until the clock ran out.”
A win last week doesn’t guarantee the same result next week though, Sam said, adding that the team must turn its attention from Notre Dame to Bowling Green just as quickly as it turned the page from Norfolk State to the Irish.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.