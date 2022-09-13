Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220911 mu football 35.jpg
Marshall’s Andre Sam walks off the field in celebration after the Herd defeated Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As the Thundering Herd entered the locker room after a dominant season-opening win over Norfolk State, Marshall safety Andre Sam wasted not a single moment before turning his attention to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“South Bend, we’re coming,” Sam exclaimed as he entered the Fred and Christine Shewey Athletics Building following the 55-3 win over the Spartans on Sept. 3.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

