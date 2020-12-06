HUNTINGTON — The stage couldn’t have been set better for Marshall’s football team on Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd came into the contest at 7-0 overall, ranked No. 15 in both major college polls and in the driver’s seat of hosting the Conference USA championship game on Dec. 18.
Marshall was taking on a Rice team that announced just an hour before kickoff that it would be without its starting quarterback and leading receiver, which put the Owls at a severe disadvantage — or at least, so it seemed.
With Rice at that big of a disadvantage offensively, the Herd could rely on its defense to stop the Owls’ power attack and play the field position game to get a win.
This was the Herd’s next-to-last game on the schedule, however, and weird things seem to happen to the Herd in the next-to-last game on the schedule.
In a carbon-copy scenario of last season’s loss to Charlotte, Marshall made several critical mistakes — the most glaring being a five-interception performance from quarterback Grant Wells — in a 20-0 loss that puts the Herd’s chances of a Conference USA championship in peril.
The symmetry between the loss to Charlotte last season and Saturday’s loss to Rice is not lost on those surrounding the team.
“Personally, I feel like we were looking ahead just a little bit,” Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said. “Not too much, but I feel like we were looking ahead, just knowing what was at stake.”
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette said coming into Saturday’s game that no one wanted to feel that 2019 feeling again, so after the loss, Mollette was frustrated — as were all the Herd players.
“Yes, we have seen it multiple years in a row and it sucks,” Mollette said. “All we can do is look to tomorrow.”
Complacency with success is something Marshall head coach Doc Holliday preaches against to his team, using references that, each weekend, there are always teams that get upset that shouldn’t.
On this weekend, Marshall was that team, and the players said it needs to be a lesson quickly learned as it moves forward.
The difference between this year and last is that Marshall still is in control of its own destiny within Conference USA’s East Division.
To earn the East Division title and host the Conference USA title game, the Herd has to take care of business against Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The matchup was announced by Conference USA following Saturday’s contest, which puts the Herd and 49ers against each other in another pivotal late-season matchup.
Now, Marshall gets a bit of an opportunity — the chance to atone for Saturday’s loss to Rice while also exorcising the demons of last year’s loss at Charlotte, which knocked the Herd out of the 2019 C-USA championship race.
Neal said winning a championship — not revenge — is what needs to be on the Herd’s mind this week.
“What we want is still in our reach right now,” Neal said. “Being ranked and all that stuff, it was cool, but that was never a goal that we set out for. We set out to win a championship. That’s the goal we should be reaching for right now.”
Mollette agreed, adding a matter-of-fact approach to last week’s loss and the situation facing Marshall when the team gets back to practice.
“If we don’t handle business this week, then there definitely is no championship, so we need to go out this week and get back to who we are,” Mollette said. “That’s the biggest thing in this game. We lost who we were in that game.
“We need to dial it back in and go back to work. That’s what we do as a football team. We’re workhorses.”