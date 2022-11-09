HUNTINGTON — At least two individuals within the Appalachian State football program will be in familiar territory when the Mountaineers come to Huntington to line up against Marshall for the third consecutive season.
Kicker Michael Hughes, a graduate of George Washington High School, and head coach Shawn Clark, who hails from the Mountain State’s capital city of Charleston, will return to West Virginia but will stand on the opposite sideline from the Thundering Herd while plenty of friends and family watch from the stands at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“It’s exciting. There will be a lot of people I know at the game but I really haven’t thought about it much,” Clark said. “Anytime you grow up in the state of West Virginia you take a lot of pride in it. There are great people in that state. It’ll be good to be back in West Virginia for a night or two and then head back to Boone.”
It’s the third consecutive season in which App State and Marshall have faced each other, but the first while both are members of the Sun Belt Conference. The two were league mates in the Southern Conference for many years before Marshall left after the 1996 season.
“It’s going to be a great football game and I’m glad they are in our conference,” Clark said of Marshall joining the Sun Belt. “It’s going to be great for our conference and college football.”
The Mountaineers have had their fair share of ups and downs in the 2022 season, having played in shootouts, blowouts, come-from-behind victories and everything in between.
After a win over then-No.6 Texas A&M and a last-second “Hail Mary” to defeat Troy a week later, they were the darling of college football, which led to the opportunity of a lifetime for Hughes, who made the kick that defeated the Aggies. It was the first made field goal of his college career.
Field goals attempts haven’t exactly been a common occurrence for Appalachian State this season, having attempted just five on the year. Of those, Hughes has made three, but none was bigger than his tie-breaking field goal at Texas A&M.
“Growing up, you dream of playing in games like that whether you’re the bigger team or the underdog, especially coming from West Virginia,” Hughes said. “That game meant a lot for me and my family, my mom and dad got to be there and experience it with me.”
The kick helped secure a 17-14 road win on the same day that Marshall knocked off then-No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Even bigger than the win itself, Hughes then got word that the jersey he wore during the game would be put on display at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, a surreal moment for the sophomore kicker.
After practice on Tuesday following the win, Hughes said he was approached by a member of the coaching staff who let him read an email inquiring about getting his jersey to put on display, along with the gloves worn by wide receiver Christian Horn, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass on the final play against Troy.
“I read it, and thought there was no way it wasn’t a joke, but it was for real. I got the email and we talked to our equipment manager and sent a jersey,” Hughes said, admitting that he hasn’t really had time to reflect on it yet, but might after the season comes to an end. “I’m sure two months from now when it’s late December or early January, I’ll sit back and reflect on it, but as weeks go by I’m just focused on perfecting my craft and helping my team as much as I can.”
While he might not be attempting many kicks worth three points, Hughes has been busy with points after touchdown, making all 40 PAT attempts on the season while also handling kickoff duties. He has 29 touchbacks on 54 kickoffs this year.
He, too, is looking forward to coming to Huntington and facing off against Marshall for the second time in his career and first at the Joan.
“I’m excited to come home and see some friends and family and play an old SoCon [Southern Conference] rival,” Hughes said.
Marshall and Appalachian State, both 5-4 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt games, are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. It is the Herd’s annual “75” game, with it being the closest home game to the anniversary of the 1970 plane crash. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.
