Appalachian St Miami Football

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark is from Charleston and is a George Washington High School graduate.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — At least two individuals within the Appalachian State football program will be in familiar territory when the Mountaineers come to Huntington to line up against Marshall for the third consecutive season.

Kicker Michael Hughes, a graduate of George Washington High School, and head coach Shawn Clark, who hails from the Mountain State’s capital city of Charleston, will return to West Virginia but will stand on the opposite sideline from the Thundering Herd while plenty of friends and family watch from the stands at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

