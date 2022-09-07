Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220904 mu football 02.jpg
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) rushes up the field on a carry as the Herd takes on Norfolk State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — When asked which had more rushing yards against Norfolk State last week, Marshall running backs Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne pointed to each other, convinced that his counterpart had outdone himself.

Payne couldn’t believe the answer when he was told he outrushed Laborn by just 11 yards, but who ended up ahead didn’t matter as much as what the duo was able to do in a dominant 55-3 win over Norfolk State, as each turned in his first 100-yard game with the Thundering Herd.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.