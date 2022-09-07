HUNTINGTON — When asked which had more rushing yards against Norfolk State last week, Marshall running backs Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne pointed to each other, convinced that his counterpart had outdone himself.
Payne couldn’t believe the answer when he was told he outrushed Laborn by just 11 yards, but who ended up ahead didn’t matter as much as what the duo was able to do in a dominant 55-3 win over Norfolk State, as each turned in his first 100-yard game with the Thundering Herd.
Payne’s 113 yards and two touchdowns paced the Herd in the first half, the biggest chunk of that coming on a 45-yard burst down the sideline for Marshall’s first touchdown of the afternoon.
Laborn added 102 yards and a pair of scores of hiw own in his Marshall debut after arriving from Florida State in the offseason. It was a highly anticipated return to action for the sixth-year senior, competing in his first official game since 2019.
Both Payne and Laborn have bigger roles in the offense than they once anticipated with the continued absence of redshirt sophomore Rasheen Ali.
Ali is taking time away from the team for personal reasons but was the focal point of the running game entering the season after a breakout freshman year.
So how did head coach Charles Huff look to replace Ali’s production? He glanced down the depth chart, saw running backs with similarities, and put them to work.
“When you really look at it, the biggest difference is that Ali runs powerful and looks like he’s running hard. Payne and Laborn are a little bit more compact to the ground so they are going to cover ground a little differently than Ali would,” Huff said. “If you look at the stat sheet, it’s going to be close I think.”
That’s not discrediting what Ali was able to do last season, but rather a credit to the preparation Payne and Laborn put in during the offseason, knowing they could have opportunities on the field in 2022.
Ali was one who took advantage of the opportunities he was given early in 2021, in particular a four-touchdown debut in the opener at Navy, scoring on runs of 1, 2, 3 and 4 yards in a 49-7 win.
“That’s kind of cheating,” Huff said with a laugh when comparing the start to this season and last. But Payne and Laborn scored a combined four touchdowns in the 2022 season opener, so Huff’s point remains relevant.
“You saw power, you saw explosion, you saw speed, and as the season went on, (Rasheen Ali) kind of got into a groove,” Huff said. “I think what you saw from Payne and Laborn [was] power, you saw explosion and you saw speed, just different versions of it.”
The Herd ran for 380 yards against Norfolk State and held the Spartans to just 30 on the ground. That kind of dominance was a credit to both the ability of the running backs and the offensive line, which opened holes and held blocks, allowing the running backs some space to work with.
This weekend, Marshall is hoping for a similar performance on the ground when facing a Notre Dame team that is working for the opposite result, to limit the effectiveness of the ground game.
In a 21-10 loss at Ohio State in the season opener for the Irish, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said he was largely pleased with the effort against the run, but late in the game there were lapses that allowed the Buckeyes to take control of the game.
Of Ohio State’s 169 total rushing yards, 107 came on the last three drives, two ended with touchdowns and the final drive ran out the game clock, and that is something Notre Dame is certainly looking to prevent when Marshall comes to town.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.