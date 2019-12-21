TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Marshall running back Brenden Knox and offensive lineman Dalton Tucker were looking forward to getting to see the beach for the first time as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl festivities.
However, those hopes came to a screeching halt as Marshall missed the Beach Invasion — scheduled for the first day of events — due to travel issues to Tampa that landed the team there nine hours after its anticipated arrival.
Marshall’s return trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in 2019 offered the players a reprieve on what had been an anticipated part of the trip last season, and on Saturday afternoon Knox and Tucker finally got to experience the beach for the first time.
Knox, from Columbus, Ohio, was decked out in shades, swimming trunks and flip-flops as he joined teammates in checking out the water.
For the Herd’s talented sophomore running back, the 2019 season has been full of firsts — first year as a full-time starter, first time making Conference USA’s all-league team and first time earning a specialty award as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Stepping onto that sand on Saturday added another first to a year full of them.
“It’s everything that I thought it would be,” Knox said. “It’s good vibes — teammates just being together having a good time and experiencing Tampa in this aspect.”
Knox said that growing up in Columbus did not make the ocean accessible, which made Saturday’s event special for him.
“We have man-made beaches in Columbus, but no real ocean or real sand — not like this,” Knox said.
Like Knox, Tucker — from Paris, Kentucky — had never seen the ocean before, and he took in the entire experience as a memory he won’t forget.
“It’s a pretty wild experience,” Tucker said. “I’ve never been able to see the beach before and I’m glad Marshall gave the me the opportunity to see the beach. I thank the Gasparilla Bowl for having us out here, too. It’s pretty cool.”
Tucker’s offensive line teammates were just as excited to see his reaction as being there themselves.
After the linemen snapped photos with Tucker, they all took off — led by senior center Levi Brown — into the water despite the cold elements.
While Knox and Tucker were able to experience the beach for the first time, their first entry into the ocean will come at another time.
Each felt the water temperature and decided to observe from the sand.
“I dipped my toes in there and got them right back out,” Knox said.
Much of that was due to the overcast skies and 65-degree temperatures with a 15-20 mile-per-hour wind — all aspects that made the day chilly by Florida standards.
That didn’t keep many members of the Herd from taking advantage of being oceanfront. Knox laughed as teammates jumped into the surf and came out chilled.
“That shows their character,” Knox said. “They’re insane. They just dove right in. I told you, I got my feet in and got right out. They all just dove in head-first. That’s crazy.”
It was all part of a fun day that signaled the end of scheduled events for Marshall and UCF in association with the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
The two teams engaged in a beach-themed event that featured fun matchups, such as “Buried Treasure,” which featured a Marshall staffer being buried in the sand and sculpted into a mermaid, and a belly flop contest.
There was also a talent show in which Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer earned top honors by breaking out his guitar and singing Country Roads and a team tug-of-war involving football players, cheerleaders and band members, in which offensive lineman Josh Ball helped push Marshall to the win.
Rain started to settle in over Treasure Island, which cut the beach time a little short following the belly flop contest.
That rain is supposed to stay in the area through Monday morning, which also prompted event officials to cancel Sunday’s Team Pep Rally, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ulele restaurant.
With bowl events now out of the way, Marshall’s complete focus turns to Monday’s contest, which has the Herd meeting UCF at 2:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. That contest is the lone bowl game being played on Monday, and it will be shown nationally on ESPN.