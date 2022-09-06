Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall’s Elijah Alston (2) rushes the edge against Norfolk State Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Many fans have had the date of Marshall football’s next game circled since the schedule was released, a rare meeting between the Thundering Herd and one of the nation’s best college teams — Notre Dame.

After opening the season with a feel-good 55-3 win over FCS opponent Norfolk State, Marshall is going from one end of the spectrum clear to the other side as the Herd prepares for the trip to South Bend, Indiana to face the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media.

