HUNTINGTON — Many fans have had the date of Marshall football’s next game circled since the schedule was released, a rare meeting between the Thundering Herd and one of the nation’s best college teams — Notre Dame.
After opening the season with a feel-good 55-3 win over FCS opponent Norfolk State, Marshall is going from one end of the spectrum clear to the other side as the Herd prepares for the trip to South Bend, Indiana to face the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish.
The Herd’s preparation from week to week, however, won’t change despite the vast talent gap in the opposition from the first week to the second.
“We prepare each week with the same intensity and the same focus and go out and play with the same consistency,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “This game is just as important to us as Norfolk and that’s no disrespect to Notre Dame, that’s not coach talk, that’s just the way you have to prepare in order to be consistent.”
It’s the first time Marshall will face a top-10 opponent since 2016, when the Herd hosted No. 3 Louisville, led by Lamar Jackson. In 10 games against top-10 teams, Marshall has come away with just one victory — an upset at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003.
But while the fans might see the matchup with Notre Dame as a big one, the coaches — as one might expect — are approaching it as they would any other contest.
“I told the guys if [they] go out and practice any harder this week than they did last week, then you screwed yourself last week. The goal isn’t necessarily to beat every team you play, but to play to a standard,” Huff said.
“Obviously from the outside perspective, this is a huge game. Everybody is excited, but the reality of it is this game has no bearing on what our ultimate goal is, and our ultimate goal is to play really well in the Sun Belt [Conference].”
Huff and company hope that by keeping a levelheaded approach, they’ll see a similar product to what the Herd put on the field in the season opener against the Spartans, maybe not in terms of score, but in effort.
In that win, Huff saw “complementary football” where the offense and defense worked together to create chances for the other side.
Take, for instance, the opening drive, which was backed up by a holding call and put Marshall in a third-and-long situation.
The Herd punted, and two plays later Micah Abraham intercepted Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns and gave the offense a second chance, this time with better field position, and it led to the game’s first score.
“When you start playing complementary football, then the emphasis or focus is not on scoring and stopping, it’s on being able to play as a team,” Huff said.
Whatever situation might arise on Saturday, the Herd is preparing to be flexible, knowing that at any point during the game a shift could be necessary against a talented opponent like the Irish.
“They’ve still got Notre Dame football players. All of them, not some, so there is a difference,” Huff said. “We have to be ready to adjust because we are playing a good team.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.