HUNTINGTON — Billy Ross has seen his college football career officially come full circle.
As it stands, the first school to offer him out of Huntington High School will be the final place he plays in the college ranks.
Ross, who completed his degree at North Carolina, has joined Marshall’s program as a graduate transfer who can have immediate impact for the Thundering Herd’s offensive line.
For Ross, there was never any question of him playing for Marshall. It was just a matter of when.
“Even when I was at North Carolina, I always rooted for Marshall to win their games,” Ross said. “I knew when it came down to it, when I made my decision [to transfer], I’d end up back here.”
Just how serious was Ross about a return to Huntington to play for his hometown team?
“There was no question,” Ross said. “I didn’t even talk to any other coaches when I hit the portal. It was only Marshall.”
During the 2020 season, Ross committed to Marshall, which was coached by Doc Holliday at the time.
There was never any wavering from Ross once a coaching change took place and new head coach Charles Huff was hired in January.
Ross even took the initiative to make sure that his goals of playing for Marshall were still intact.
“I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” Ross said. “As soon as I was able to, I got in contact with the staff and I told them I still wanted to come here. It didn’t change my mind at all. They’re great coaches. I’m excited to play for them.”
Technically, Ross is the new guy in the offensive line room due to the wealth of veterans returning for the 2021 season.
That doesn’t mean he’s unfamiliar with the personnel around him, though.
During his senior year at Huntington, Ross got to know then-Marshall freshmen Will Ulmer and Alex Mollette.
Mollette told the story of meeting Ross in interviews this week.
“So, I’ve been here a long time, since 2016,” Mollette started. “My freshman summer here, Billy was still in high school. [Former Marshall long snapper] Matt Beardall had some family and friends in town and we met Billy. I’ve known Billy since 2016.”
Ross admitted that they knew of each other, but hadn’t hung out extensively until he made his decision to transfer.
Since Ross’ return to Huntington, those guys have been inseparable.
“Billy Ross has been over at me and Will’s house every weekend,” Mollette said. “He fits right in. Since he’s been back, it’s been awesome to have him around and I think our chemistry is still really good.”
Ross said there was a time in which he contemplated leaving UNC prior to his degree’s completion to join the Herd, but he opted to stay and finish out his degree in sports administration.
Given that 2020 student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, Ross now has two years to play for the Herd while doing so just a few miles from where he grew up and less than a mile from St. Marys Medical Center where he was born.
“Naturally, I’ve been a fan,” Ross said. “When it came down to it, there was no other place I wanted to go.”