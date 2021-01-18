HUNTINGTON — On Monday morning, Marshall University’s new football head coach Charles Huff had his contract approved by the university’s Board of Governors, finalizing the 37-year-old as the first Black head coach in the program’s history.
Huff’s new deal with Marshall is a four-year contract worth a total compensation of $755,500 per season, which would be $500 more than former head coach Doc Holliday, 63, made in the 2020 season. That total figure includes base salary, compensation for radio and television appearances and compensation for fundraising appearances.
There are also additional components through the contract’s incentive package, which could increase his contract’s value.
In a university release issued Sunday, Huff — who leaves behind his job as Alabama associate head coach/running backs coach — shared his eagerness to get to Huntington and get started.
“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program,” Huff said. “The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none.”
Huff, who was scheduled to arrive in Huntington on Monday night, will be introduced in a virtual press conference Tuesday and will also meet with current staff members and players during his first official day in Huntington.
In Monday’s Board of Goversons meeting, held virtually, board Chairman Patrick Farrell said Huff’s contract details were worked out over the weekend, finalized and sent to each board member for review.
The board’s Athletics Committee, led by Chris Miller, convened first to give its express consent of the contract, after which the meeting went into a full board session to do the same.
There were no objections to Huff’s hiring among the Athletics Committee or the full Board of Governors within their meeting; however, there was one abstention from voting from Daniel Holbrook, the board’s faculty representative.
Holbrook said it was a tough issue for the faculty representative because he did not feel a “yes” vote or “no” vote would reflect faculty opinion on the matter, which was cited as his reason for abstention from the vote.
“There are strong feelings on both sides of this,” Holbrook said. “I think most faculty understand the role of athletics in higher education in America. It’s an important one. But, on the other hand, between eight and 12 faculty members could be hired for the same money that we’re going to pay this coach at a time when fundamental topics are not able to be taught right now.”
Farrell said Monday that university President Jerome Gilbert contacted him on Jan. 1 with the decision that he was not renewing Holliday’s contract, news Holliday announced Jan. 4. That day, Gilbert assembled a search committee comprised of several different university interests, the names which were shared during Monday’s call.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick served as chair of the committee and was joined by former Marshall football players Casey Hill, Carl Lee, Madison Sayre and Andre Motley, as well as current Marshall football player Alex Mollette.
Miller and Bill Noe represented the Board of Governors on the search committee, which also included faculty representative Karen McComas, former Marshall President Gary White and Mark George, who is Marshall’s Quarterback Club chairman.
Gilbert thanked those on the committee for their work over the last two weeks in helping Marshall find its new head football coach.
Huff, Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert and Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford were the finalists to fill the vacancy.
“It was a very thorough process and I think we came up with three great finalists, any of which would have made a fantastic football coach for Marshall University,” Gilbert said. “I am delighted, as a person, that we have chosen out of those three Charles Huff. I think he is going to be a phenomenal football coach for Marshall University.”
In his introductory comments, Farrell made clear that the search committee did not take a formal vote on who they wanted as head coach, instead providing preferences to Gilbert.
“It is important to note that while our committee did yeoman’s work, it was not their decision to make,” Farrell said. “It was their role to provide advice to Dr. Gilbert and Mike Hamrick on who they thought it should be, but ultimately, as you all know, Intercollegiate Athletics Policy GA-7 gives the role of hiring to the athletic director with the approval of our president.”
According to Farrell’s comments to the Board of Governors, Gilbert considered all he’d heard from the committee on Friday evening before going home and sleeping on the decision. On Saturday, he met Hamrick and made the decision about the new coach.
Following that meeting, Huff was offered the job, which he accepted.
If the contract terms are correct, Huff’s acceptance of the Marshall position is nearly a $200,000 base raise from his last season at Alabama.
An Associated Press story from 2020 reporting Huff made $800,000 at Alabama in 2020 was erroneous, transposing his salary with associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.
According to the USA Today database on assistant coaching salaries, Huff’s Alabama contract, which was signed March 1, 2020, earned him $550,000 last season and was set for the same salary in 2021 with his contract expiring on Feb. 28, 2022.