HUNTINGTON — For the second year in a row, Marshall and Boise State will meet on a Friday night in an anticipated matchup of Group of Five opponents.
On Tuesday, Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick confirmed that the Herd’s marquee home contest for 2020 will shift from its Sept. 26 date to Sept. 25, making it a Friday night affair.
Hamrick said Conference USA chose to move the game as part of its television package arrangement.
“Obviously, that comes with some sort of national exposure,” Hamrick said. “At this point, we don’t know what that is.”
Last season, the game was moved by the Mountain West Conference so the contest — a 14-7 win for the Broncos — could be shown on ESPN2.
Television considerations are again at the center of the change in 2020. With Conference USA holding the rights to the contest, it is expected that the game will be announced as a CBS Sports Network broadcast when the league releases its official television schedule.
As part of its C-USA package, CBS Sports Network has considerations for first-tier contests over the league’s other network partners. The Friday night move all but guarantees the game will appear on the league’s top-tier network partner.
The league’s official announcements regarding its television schedule normally take place in May, but the 2020 release date is not yet clear due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
Regardless of when it is announced, the battle between the Herd and Broncos — who finished 23rd in the final 2019 Associated Press poll — is expected to be one of the league’s top non-conference tilts for the 2020 season.
In recent years, the television draw of Marshall has prompted the league to move Marshall’s games into prime-time television slots on a consistent basis.
Last season, Marshall played three Friday night games — the 14-7 loss at Boise State on Sept. 6, the 36-31 win at Florida Atlantic and the 31-10 win at home over Louisiana Tech.
While the inclusion of Friday night games gives Marshall national exposure, Hamrick said he does not want home games to be part of that equation when avoidable due to the local high school football scene, which is important to the Herd’s fan base.
“Friday nights are not ideal. I would prefer not to play on Friday nights,” Hamrick said. “However, we’re part of a conference and the conference has television packages which we participate in. So when they ask us to move a game to Friday night, we do that.
“If you look in the past, we’ve had no more than one Friday night home game that I can remember. Last year, we had Louisiana Tech here and we had FAU and Boise, but that was on the road. We only have one Friday night game, and my preference is that is all we’ll have on a Friday night.”
Tuesday’s announcement did affect the high school circuit, in part, as was found out later in the afternoon.
Huntington High is slated to host rival Capital on that night, and the game was going to serve as homecoming for the Highlanders, but Tuesday’s announcement likely will shift homecoming to later in October.
Other West Virginia high school games in the area that evening include Spring Valley at South Charleston, Cabell Midland at Parkersburg and Hurricane at St. Albans.