HUNTINGTON — Any other year, it would’ve happened with six wins.
But this year, Marshall needs a seventh win to secure bowl eligibility because of a change in the Thundering Herd’s schedule just months before the season began. Marshall can get that seventh win against Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Saturday at Statesboro, Georgia.
In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, at least five of its six (or more) wins must come against other FBS opponents.
Only one win over an FCS opponent can count toward the six, though, and Marshall had two of those wins (Gardner-Webb and Norfolk State) that have contributed to the Herd’s 6-4 overall record. Marshall picked up a second FCS opponent for this season when the Appalachian State matchup changed to a conference game when the Herd entered the Sun Belt.
But to lock down that seventh win of the year, the Herd will have to slow down one of the more prolific offenses in the league, led by veteran quarterback Kyle Vantrease.
The transfer from Buffalo is in his first year with the program but has nearly matched what he accomplished in five seasons with the Bison in one year with the Eagles. Vantrease has set career highs in passing yards (3,307), passing touchdowns (21), pass completions (286) and attempts (468) in 2022.
“Their pass game is really efficient. Their quarterback does a good job of getting the ball out quick so it kind of negates the strength of your D-line and pass rush,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “He also does a really good job of making sure he fully understands what the concepts are and what they are trying to achieve.”
Some veteran members of the Herd secondary will be familiar with Vantrease, as they faced him in the 2020 Camellia Bowl while he was with Buffalo, but his play from then to now is night and day.
“It’s a new team and a new challenge for us,” said Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham. “You always like to hear that a team is an air-raid offense because you’re going to get the chance to make a lot of plays. I love the challenge.”
With Vantrease under center, the Eagles have gone from the bottom of the league last season in passing offense to the very top this year, and it’s not particularly close.
Georgia Southern averages 334 yards per game through the air, about 60 more on average than the next closest team in the Sun Belt, and complement that with 140 yards rushing per game.
But Eagles head coach Clay Helton knows that he’s not going up against just any defense, but one that ranks high nationally in several statistical categories, boasting the top run defense and third-best scoring defense among all FBS teams.
“You look at the scoring modules from [Marshall’s] games and they’ve been low-scoring games,” Helton said. “Even their game last week versus App [State], it’s 28-21 but there’s a blocked punt for a touchdown and a kick return, so offensively, it was really 21-14.”
The Eagles are 5-5 overall after consecutive losses to South Alabama and, more recently, Louisiana last Thursday. With an extra couple of days squeezed in between games, Helton said he hopes to have some of the team’s recent issues corrected by the time Marshall rolls into town.
In particular, the Eagles struggled against the run the last two weeks, giving up 321 yards and four touchdowns to the Jaguars, followed by allowing 242 yards to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“They’re coming in here with one of the better running games in the country, and a great defense that really limits third-down opportunities,” Helton said of Marshall. “It’s not about recreating the wheel, especially in Week 11, but just doing what we do better.”
This will be the fifth time Marshall has played at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium, but just the fourth time the Herd has faced the Eagles on the road. Marshall is 2-2 when playing in Statesboro. That record includes a loss to Youngstown State in the 1991 Division I-AA national championship game. Marshall has won the last four meetings, but this will be the first time the teams have played each other since 1996.