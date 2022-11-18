Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Georgia Southern Football

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 3,307 yards this season, tops in the Sun Belt Conference.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — Any other year, it would’ve happened with six wins.

But this year, Marshall needs a seventh win to secure bowl eligibility because of a change in the Thundering Herd’s schedule just months before the season began. Marshall can get that seventh win against Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Saturday at Statesboro, Georgia.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.