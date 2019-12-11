HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team earned a bit more hardware Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore running back Brenden Knox was named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player while senior kicker Justin Rohrwasser earned the Special Teams Player of the Year honors after successful seasons in 2019.
Knox was a consistent force for the Herd, amassing 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. The sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, becomes just the second sophomore and second running back to earn the MVP honors since the award came into existence in 2008. That yardage total is currently 16th-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision and currently places him eighth in Marshall’s single-season tallies.
The Herd’s standout sophomore has been the model of consistency since taking over starting running back duties late in the 2017 season. In 18 career games, Knox has produced 1,862 yards and 15 touchdowns, an average of nearly 104 yards per game.
Marshall coach Doc Holliday praised Knox’s abilities following the FIU win in which Knox scored the game-winner in overtime to beat the Panthers while offering a subtle endorsement for the honor Knox earned Wednesday.
“That guy is just a workhorse,” Holliday said. “What — 30 carries? 150 yards? He’s a man. That guy is a man and he’s our MVP, I know that.”
Holliday continued that Knox’s abilities are magnified by his demeanor, which landed him as a captain on many occasions this year, despite just being a sophomore.
“Good things happen to consistent people,” Holliday said. “I tell guys all the time that consistent people are rewarded and so are consistent teams. He’s just a consistent guy who does everything right, plus he’s talented. He’s physical, he’s strong, he takes care of himself and he just works. He’s a guy that goes to work every day.”
While Knox led the Herd’s offensive output in 2019, Rohrwasser took care of Marshall in the special teams department, serving as the team’s placekicker and kickoff specialist.
Rohrwasser’s honor as the Special Teams Player of the Year marked the first time since 2005 that a placekicker won the award in Conference USA.
There was plenty of reason for Rohrwasser to be selected among a talented pool of potential honorees. This season, Rohrwasser finished 17-of-20 on field goal attempts — an 85 percent accuracy rate which led Conference USA and landed him as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation’s top kicker.
Rohrwasser’s top moment of the 2019 season came in Marshall’s 26-23 win over Western Kentucky in which the senior from Clifton Park, New York, finished 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the rain, including a 53-yard game-winner that capped the win over the Hilltoppers.
What made the moment more impressive is that Rohrwasser had also hit a pair of 53-yard attempts as Western Kentucky called timeout in an attempt to ice him. Despite the conditions, Rohrwasser rang true in a key C-USA win for the Herd.
In addition to placekicking, Rohrwasser was Marshall’s kickoff specialist, averaging 60.4 yards per kickoff and finishing with 29 touchbacks in 57 kickoff attempts.