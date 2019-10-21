HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Brenden Knox got hit with a piece of news on Monday that stopped him dead in his tracks for a minute.
It was the first thing that has stopped Knox in nearly three weeks.
Just prior to Monday’s player interview session, Knox found out he was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his 220-yard, two-touchdown performance in Friday night’s win over Florida Atlantic.
“It’s definitely an exciting feeling — my first time actually winning that,” Knox said.
Part of what makes Knox successful is his ability to break tackles at the point of impact, which was crucial in the fourth quarter as the Thundering Herd took a lead.
That was no more evident than on his 17-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left.
Marshall was facing a third and 2 and was posturing for, at worst, a field goal attempt to take the lead. Instead, Knox broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage — an attempt that came short of the line to gain — before carrying two more defenders into the end zone to seal the win.
The broken tackles were a theme throughout the contest.
According to Marshall’s coaching staff, 163 of Knox’s 220 yards came after contact. That figure came to light once the graduate assistants began breaking down film after the Herd returned home.
That figure also included zero carries for negative gains.
“I don’t really think about that too much,” Knox said. “Honestly, it’s just a mentality of trying not to put the team into bad positions. That’s the only thing I think about every time I touch the ball.”
Knox eloquently explained what goes into making players miss, as he has consistently done over the last three weeks.
It’s an all-encompassing ability that combines, strength, vision, positioning and desire.
“Working on your core a lot, taking advantage of people’s different leverages and body positions, seeing how they have themselves positioned and going against the grain,” Knox said. “It’s little things you can do with the opposing team’s body once they are trying to converge on you to take away large hits or just get out of certain things. It comes with more repetition, honestly.”
Knox prides himself on his endurance, which is another product of his offseason workout regimen — an aspect offensive lineman Levi Brown also noted following Friday’s win. The proof is in the results from Friday night.
On the game-winning drive, Knox carried the ball six times for 66 yards with the 17-yard score to cap it. That came after Knox ended the first half in similar fashion, carrying seven times for 85 yards on that drive to knot the game at 17.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Knox’s ability to finish drives in each half is the fact that he did so just six days after a 24-carry outing in the win over ODU. Knox talked about how he translates his busy schedule off the field into a strong performance on the field.
“Since we’re just so busy throughout the week — every day, honestly — with class, workouts, meetings and that sort, it’s just kind of [about] finding an hour or two every day for yourself,” Knox said. “It sounds kind of selfish, but you need to do it every day throughout so you’re feeling like your best you at the end of the week.”
In three Conference USA games, Knox has 423 rushing yards on 66 carries with three scores and 6.4 yards per carry.
For the season, Knox’s 719 rushing yards and seven touchdowns lead Conference USA and rank 16th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.