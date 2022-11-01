HUNTINGTON — After the midway point of the season, Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage came alive.
The redshirt junior who has led the Thundering Herd in receptions and receiving yards for the past two seasons is on pace to do so again after back-to-back performances of 100-plus yards against James Madison and Coastal Carolina.
With 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns, Gammage leads the team in each of those categories, but his production has seen a sudden spike with a change at quarterback for the past two games.
Gammage caught 23 passes for 254 yards in the first six games of the year, scoring three times, but caught five balls for 107 yards and touchdown at James Madison and is coming off a career-high 187 yards on a season-high eight catches in a loss against Coastal Carolina last week.
With Cam Fancher at quarterback, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said it’s changing the defensive approach for the Herd’s opponents, and leading to more opportunities in the pass game.
“What we’re able to do with Cam changes the landscape of how defenses play,” Huff said. “Because we have the ability to get him to the edge, they can’t just double Corey so he’s getting more one-on-one opportunities which he’s making some plays.”
Fancher, who has started the last two games for the Thundering Herd with Henry Colombi out, said it’s just a matter of giving the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Gammage a chance to make a play.
“Giving him a chance to go get the ball is a big thing,” Fancher said. “He’s got a big body and we’ve got to give him a chance to attack the ball because that’s what he does well.”
Huff also credited a successful run game for creating more downfield chances in the pass game, and credited Gammage for his ability to make the most of his chances in run-pass option schemes.
“Earlier in the year, teams really didn’t know who [Herd running back Khalan] Laborn was,” Huff said. “As the season went on, which is typical, teams start to adjust and teams are committing more hats to the run, which is good because now the pass game has come alive.”
With four games remaining in the 2022 season, Gammage has a chance at making this year his most productive in a Marshall uniform. He needs 331 yards to break his career high (878) set in 2021. He needs just one more touchdown to set a career-best for one season and needs just 12 more catches down the stretch to move past Randy Moss and into the top 10 in Marshall football history.
But in order to meet those individual accolades, Huff said the Herd will have to play better as a team in the final four weeks of the season as turnovers and penalties have put Marshall in disadvantageous positions and squandered some opportunities.
“What we’ve got to do is eliminate the turnovers and penalties that force us into passing situations,” Huff said when speaking about long down situations. “We’re a good team when we have both [run and pass] options because teams have to play one or the other and we can play off of that.”
