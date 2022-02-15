HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Conference USA issued a response to Friday’s joint statement from Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss on the intent of the trio of schools to end their partnership with the league on June 30, 2022.
The first non-verbal response from Conference USA? The release of the league’s 2022 football schedule with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss included on that slate for the league’s teams.
The second response came minutes later in a written statement released by the league’s board of directors.
“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14-institution membership intact,” the statement said.
“The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”
Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley declined further comment on the matter, and the university issued a statement later on Monday.
“Marshall athletics is aware that Conference USA released its 2022 football schedule this afternoon, however, we stand by our statement from Friday,” the statement read.
Friday’s statement from Marshall, which came in conjunction with Old Dominion and Southern Miss, outlined a process in which Conference USA has not been willing to communicate with the three exiting members after they expressed their desire to leave Conference USA early.
“Marshall University has communicated to Conference USA that it will cease participation in the conference, effective June 30, 2022,” the statement read. “The Thundering Herd will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after consideration of the best interests of Marshall’s student-athletes and its loyal fans.
“Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year. Since then, the university continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter.
“The conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the university. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fan base and the remaining members of Conference USA are deserving of clarity in this matter, thus the need for today’s message.”
Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss accepted bids to the Sun Belt Conference in late October. At the time, the Sun Belt announced the schools would join no later than July 1, 2023.
The move to the Sun Belt was a residual effect from C-USA losing six member schools to the American Athletic Conference, which came after the Big 12 grabbed three AAC schools once it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas would leave for the Southeastern Conference.
The difference between the Sun Belt Conference and other conferences involved in realignment is that the Sun Belt is not losing any members. Instead, it has positioned itself to gain four members with one — James Madison — already committed to joining the league for the 2022-23 academic year.
On the surface, it seems that is a big reason why Conference USA is sticking to its guns on keeping the exiting schools in the league until the transition takes place.
As released, Marshall’s 2022 football schedule included non-conference games at Notre Dame and Bowling Green, along with home non-conference games with Norfolk State and Appalachian State to go along with the eight scheduled league games.
Should Marshall and the other exiting teams negotiate a deal to get out of Conference USA, the Herd would have to find a non-conference replacement game for Appalachian State, which would then be on the schedule as a league foe within the Sun Belt.
The Sun Belt Conference typically releases its schedule in conjunction with ESPN, its television partner, on March 1. It is unclear at this time whether that 2022 schedule will be released as normal, given the situation with Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion.