HUNTINGTON — Marshall received nine signed letters of intent from players for its football signing class of 2021 Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. They’re listed here in capsule form in order of when they signed.
Isaiah Finnie, 6-1, 205, LB, Hollywood, Fla. (7:10 a.m.): The McArthur standout is a three-star prospect who can play outside linebacker or defensive end. Finnie chose Marshall over offers from West Virginia, Miami, N.C. State, Maryland and Wake Forest, as well as Conference USA offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International and UAB. Recruited by Pat Bastien.
Ethan Payne, 6-1, 210, RB, Poca (7:16 a.m.): The 2019 Kennedy Award winner gives the Thundering Herd a physical, bruising presence. Payne signed as a running back but has skill set to play multiple positions. Payne rushed for 2,845 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns in 2019 en route to the Kennedy Award. In 2020, Payne rushed for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns in a COVID-19 shortened season. Recruited by Greg Adkins.
Darion Dearinger, 6-3, 270, DT, Lawrenceburg, Ky. (7:24 a.m.): The Anderson County product brings playmaking ability to the interior defensive line of the Herd. The two-time first-team Kentucky All-State honoree boasts of a 4.71-second 40-yard dash while bench-pressing 365 pounds and possessing a 36-inch vertical leap. Dearinger was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports. Recruited by J.C. Price.
John McConnell, 6-4, 190, P, Morgantown (7:28 a.m.): McConnell was rated a three-star prospect. Chris Sailer Kicking ranked McConnell as the fifth-best prospect nationally for punters. McConnell’s talent earned him a scholarship offer, which is rare for specialists out of high school. He had interest from several high-major schools, including Auburn, Kentucky, Georgia and WVU. Recruited by Kyle Segler.
Cam Fancher, 6-2, 180, QB, Huber Heights, Ohio (8:17 a.m.) The Wayne High School dual-threat talent was ranked as a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports. Recruited as a quarterback, but also has experience at wide receiver. In 2019, Fancher eclipsed the 2,500-yard mark in total offense (1,944 passing, 602 rushing) while combining for 14 touchdowns. Recruited by Tim Cramsey.
Eric Meeks, 6-3, 315, OL, Cincinnati (8:18 a.m.): The Penn High School product was a three-star interior lineman who played both ways and handled long-snapping duties. Had an offer from Army, among others. Recruited by Greg Adkins.
Will Bonkavich, 6-4, 295, OL, Las Vegas (10:23 a.m.): Bonkavich is a mid-year enrollee out of Ventura College. The three-star prospect had offers from UTEP and Hawaii, among others. Recruited by Greg Adkins.
Tyshawn Hurst, 6-4, 285, OL, Compton, Calif. (10:24 a.m.): The Snow College prospect was a three-star talent as deemed by ESPN and 247 Sports. Hurst had offers from Liberty, Colorado State, Nevada and Southern Miss, among others. Recruited by Greg Adkins.
Tyriek Bell, 6-3, 220, LB, Blythewood, S.C. (10:57 a.m.): Bell is the biggest under-the-radar prospect for the Herd in the signing class. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and served in three different infantry battalions over the next four years, in addition to a deployment in China and Korea. Following his military career, Bell went to Saddleback College to play and he had 79 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while there. Bell was formerly committed to Hawaii but signed with the Herd over offers from Kansas State, Arizona and Liberty. Recruited by Jordon Hankins.