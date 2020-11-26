HUNTINGTON — In a season full of scheduling changes, there is one more potential change outside of COVID-19 that could occur for Marshall’s football schedule.
It could involve another home game for the Thundering Herd.
Given that Marshall’s Nov. 21 contest with Charlotte that was postponed could have Conference USA East Division ramifications, sources say there are contingencies being discussed involving the Herd and Charlotte meeting on the final weekend of the regular season.
Marshall is scheduled to travel to FIU for a Dec. 11 contest against the Panthers that will be seen nationally on CBS Sports Network.
However, the Panthers are 0-5 overall and have seen as many games canceled or postponed this season as played due to difficulties with COVID-19 issues within the program.
Even the five games they’ve played have seen the Panthers depleted at positions, which has aided in the dismal record for head coach Butch Davis.
With FIU out of the Conference USA picture, there are plenty of reasons that such a game makes sense.
First, with Charlotte currently at one loss within Conference USA play, the game becomes almost mandatory to fit in to decide the East Division champion.
Marshall is undefeated and will stay that way until Dec. 5 when Rice comes to town.
Second, the game makes total sense from a television standpoint for CBS Sports Network, which could keep its same time slot at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
It would offer a game bigger on viewership, especially considering that Charlotte defeated Marshall last year to knock the Herd out of contention for the East Division title.
It also makes sense from a scheduling standpoint because the Conference USA championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18.
There are already some hints that scheduling is leaning toward such a matchup between the Herd and 49ers.
Charlotte, which missed the Marshall game on Nov. 21 for COVID-19-related reasons, pushed back this week’s contest against Western Kentucky from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, a Tuesday.
The 49ers are scheduled to play FIU just four days later.
If COVID-19 reasons were still an issue, Charlotte and Conference USA simply could have moved the Western Kentucky game back to Dec. 12 — the second of two weeks built in by the league to get games affected by COVID-19 made up.
Both Charlotte and Western Kentucky had open slots on the schedule for Dec. 12.
Instead, the game was pushed back three days to Dec. 1, which begs the question: Why would that happen?
The only logical solution is a Marshall-Charlotte matchup in Huntington.
MEN’S, WOMEN’S BROADCAST SCHEDULES RELEASED: Earlier this week, Conference USA released its broadcast schedules for the 2020-21 season.
With Marshall’s capacity being limited at Cam Henderson Center, fans should still have plenty of opportunities to see the Herd play through broadcast opportunities.
Nineteen of Marshall’s men’s basketball games, including all 18 Conference USA contests, are scheduled to be broadcast.
The lone non-conference game that has been picked up is the Northern Iowa game, which will be shown by Stadium at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.
In all, Marshall will have 10 games shown on ESPN’s family of networks, which includes all being streamed on ESPN+.
The Herd will also be shown on Stadium seven times, including two back-to-back series against Charlotte (Jan. 8-9) and Florida Atlantic (Jan. 29-30).
Other single games within C-USA on Stadium include a Jan. 23 contest at FIU and a Feb. 27 season finale in Huntington against North Texas.
CBS Sports Network owns the rights to both contests against Western Kentucky. The Jan. 14 contest in Bowling Green will be on the national network at a time to be determined while the game in Huntington will be streamed on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17.
In addition to the men’s basketball broadcast schedule, the women’s broadcast schedule was also announced this week.
The Herd women will be streamed on ESPN+ on three separate occasions this season: a 6 p.m. contest on Jan. 14 against Western Kentucky in Huntington, a 2 p.m. contest on Jan. 30 at Florida Atlantic and a 3 p.m. contest in Huntington on Feb. 6 against Old Dominion.