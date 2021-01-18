HUNTINGTON — On Monday morning, the Twitter account for Marshall athletics sent out a Tweet in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
“The time is right to always do what is right,” the tweet stated.
For Marshall University, the time was right to hire Charles Huff as the first Black head football coach in program history.
Fittingly, Huff’s hire became solidified on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when Marshall’s Board of Governors approved his contract during an emergency meeting on Monday morning.
King’s legacy during the civil rights movement was nonviolent activism while seeking to eliminate racial discrimination.
The 2020 college football season started with 14 Black head coaches, but three were fired at season’s end. Huff’s addition was the first hiring of a Black head coach since the season ended, making him the 12th Black FBS head coach out of 130 programs.
Marshall’s hiring of Huff is being seen by many in the community as the university taking an active approach to promoting equality in intercollegiate athletics.
“We need more African-American coaches at the various colleges across the country, so I’m congratulating Marshall for bringing in a very good person,” said Oree Banks, who is an associate professor in health and human performances at West Virginia State University.
Banks is someone who understands the path that Huff is about to travel.
In 1973, Banks became the University of South Carolina’s first Black full-time assistant coach. He later served as head coach at West Virginia State from 1977-83 and was also an assistant at Marshall from 1986-89.
Later, Banks helped create the American Football Coaches Association’s Trailblazer Award, which recognizes the work of coaches at Historically Black Colleges and Universities from 1920 to 1980. Banks won the award in 2016.
Given his own prior journey as a Black coach, Banks hopes Huff will be embraced by those within the state.
“I’m looking forward to coming down and meeting him in the near future and giving him all the support I can,” Banks said. “I hope the people in this area and throughout the state make the effort to help him make Marshall the best football program.”
Huntington High football coach Billy Seals said he looks forward to seeing the positive impact Huff’s involvement has on the area.
“I think it will bring the Huntington community closer together and I think it’s a great hire for the university,” Seals said.
On each leg of Huff’s journey to Huntington, there is an imprint left by Dr. King, both figurative and literal.
As Huff travels to Huntington to make history for Marshall University, his journey will take him through some of the cities King touched the most.
On Monday, the former Alabama associate head coach and running backs coach flew out of Birmingham, where, in April 1963, King organized a campaign against racial segregation and was arrested, which led to his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
Huff’s connecting flight to bring him to West Virginia took him through Atlanta, where King was born on Jan. 15, 1929 — 92 years ago this week.
It is a poetic journey for Huff, who has gone from walk-on football player at Hampton to pioneering head football coach at Marshall in 20 years.
Huff joins a list of Black FBS head coaches that includes James Franklin, his former boss at Penn State from 2014-17, and Maryland’s Mike Locksley, who also previously served as an Alabama assistant before being named as a head coach elsewhere.
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban also spoke of his happiness for Huff to take over the Marshall program.
“We couldn’t be happier for Charles and his family,” Saban said. “He has done an excellent job for us, and we are pleased and happy to see him get the well-deserved opportunity to run his program. We always want our coaches to grow and advance in the profession and Charles has worked very hard to earn this opportunity.”
The 37-year-old Denton, Maryland, native is known for his energy and enthusiasm about the game, and he’s hoping to bring that to the Herd as well.
That echoed in his opening statement about accepting the job.
“To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before,” Huff said. “We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level! The process begins now. We Are Marshall.”