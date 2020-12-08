HUNTINGTON — Recently, American Airlines temporarily did away with its Huntington-to-Charlotte connections due to COVID-19 ramifications.
This week, Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert hopes that means the Charlotte offense isn’t able to travel by air to Huntington, either.
Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds and wide receiver Victor Tucker represent two of the best players at their positions within Conference USA, which presents a big problem for the Herd defense in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. affair at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For Lambert, the goal is to ground one of the top aerial tandems in the league, which is no easy task.
“They’re good together on their fades, their back-shoulder fades,” Lambert said. “When [Reynolds] gets on the move, [Tucker] is good about getting open and they’re good on their scramble rules.”
Perhaps there is no one better to know what Reynolds brings to the table than Lambert, who recruited him to Charlotte several years ago when he was head coach of the 49ers.
Lambert knows that for Marshall to contain Charlotte’s offense, it must look to limit Reynolds’ presence in both facets of the game.
Much like what was seen in Marshall’s win over Middle Tennessee and quarterback Asher O’Hara, the Herd will have a spy on Reynolds to ensure he doesn’t get loose and become a dual threat.
“Charlotte presents some problems for you because of quarterback play,” Lambert said. “Chris is a phenomenal player. He can really extend plays, and the strength of their offense is him and their wideout position.”
Reynolds’ ability to pick up yardage and extend plays means Marshall’s secondary must cover and be in proper spots for extended periods of time, which is part of the game plan this week.
Lambert, who was named a Broyles Award nominee as college football’s top assistant coach on Tuesday, said the team has worked on plastering, which means sticking to receivers as plays break down from normal route concepts.
“They can get loose on you and create big plays,” Lambert said. “Offense-by-accident really creates a problem for you. When [Reynolds] gets on the move, he can throw the ball. Moving to his right, moving to his left, he can put it in the position it needs to be in.”
Last season’s game took part in a downpour throughout the contest, and Tucker proved to be the catalyst in the 49ers’ 24-13 win.
Of Reynolds’ 166 passing yards, 121 of those went to Tucker on just five receptions — the final of which was a 25-yard scoring completion that put the game away.
“Victor Tucker, I think, is one of the better wide-outs in our league,” Lambert said. “He’s an extremely productive player — gets out of his break, great route-runner, highly competitive.”
Tucker’s impact went well beyond the receiving department, however. He also had a 5-yard jet sweep that gave Charlotte the lead and drew four defensive penalties — three on third-down situations — that prolonged drives for the Charlotte offense.
“Last year was a little bit frustrating for us because we thought we played well,” Lambert said. “We had the game under control and the third-down pass interference calls got a little frustrating where you just throw it up in the rain and a guy throws a flag three or four times.”
Given that the loss last season ended Marshall’s hopes of a Conference USA East Division title, there was already an emphasis placed on this game coming into the season.
However, Conference USA’s announcement that the game would happen on Friday, combined with the implications for Marshall — win and clinch the East Division — means that there is a greater focus on those two playmakers this week.
“We’ve got a goal and an accomplishment to reach the conference championship,” Marshall safety Derrek Pitts said. “The way we’ve thought about this and planned this at the beginning of the season, we’re not going to let nobody stand in the way of us getting to where we want to get to.
“Coach Doc Holliday, he’s drilled that into our heads. We honestly believe that. We want that goal and I’m sure the whole fan base wants that goal, the community wants that goal, and the city of Huntington wants that goal. It’s a really important game.”