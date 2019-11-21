HUNTINGTON — Charlotte running back Benny LeMay has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury and 49ers head coach Will Healy listed him as “doubtful” for Saturday’s homoe game against Marshall, according to reports earlier in the week.
Yet considering LeMay’s importance to the 49ers, the importance of the game and it being his Senior Day, it would not be a shock to anyone associated with the Thundering Herd if LeMay suited up and tried to give it a go Saturday when Marshall meets the 49ers at 3:30 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Benny’s a guy that if he can play, he will,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “He’s a tough guy, that’s for sure.”
LeMay is similar to what Marshall sees each day in practice with starting running back Brenden Knox, a player who uses his physicality to churn forward for yards after contact. It is no surprise that Knox and LeMay are Nos. 1 and 2 in Conference USA in yards per game, serving as the only two backs within the league who are averaging more than 100 yards a contest. Knox is at 104.6 while LeMay is just behind with 102.8.
While the physical nature helps produce yardage, it also lends itself to getting banged up.
“He’s a physical runner and he takes a beating,” Lambert said. “He has 800, 900 yards this year and he hasn’t played the last couple games.”
Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett said something Lambert mentioned about LeMay stuck with him this week.
“Physical runner, he’s going to play hard,” Beckett said of LeMay. “Coach told me, ‘You don’t have to look for him. He’ll find you.’ So, we’re ready to go at it with them.”
Especially with Charlotte coming off a bye week, which allowed for extra treatment time, the Herd is preparing to face three backs — LeMay, Aaron McAllister and Ishod Finger. Both McAllister and Finger have started a game in LeMay’s absence.
Like LeMay, McAllister is a big-bodied back who is going to take multiple guys to tackle. Finger is a major change of pace, a 5-foot-4, 170-pound back who combines speed and toughness.
“They are different guys — one’s bigger, one’s smaller,” Lambert said. “One’s a little bit more physical and one’s going to make you miss.”
Lambert added that Finger’s size cannot be taken for granted, though.
“He’s got a little more power than you think for a small guy,” Lambert said. “He’s a pretty strong guy.”
While McAllister and Finger are adequate replacements in the rushing attack, LeMay is a next-level rusher who has garnered attention of professional scouts. His absence would put more heat on Charlotte sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds.
To Reynolds’ credit, he has performed well in that situation, winning each of the last two games with LeMay sidelined. Yet those wins came over Middle Tennessee and UTEP, who have struggled defensively and represent the two worst teams in producing sacks in Conference USA.
Marshall’s defense brings in one of the top teams in getting pressure on the quarterback with 33 sacks on the season. If LeMay is out, the Herd will bring the heat against Reynolds, making LeMay’s inclusion on Saturday that much more important.
Achilles injuries are not ideal for a running back and reports out of Charlotte were that LeMay’s injury did not respond as hoped for during the bye week, so all eyes in pregame festivities will be on whether No. 32 for Charlotte takes the field.
LeMay is a game-changer, and no one knows that better than the man who recruited him — Lambert. That’s why the Herd is preparing as if it will see LeMay on Saturday.